FTSE 100 Live: Festive sales cheer as Next lifts profit guidance, Greggs upbeat

(Evening Standard)

Retail giant Next today lifted its annual profits guidance after reporting a stronger-than-expected Christmas trading performance.

Full-price sales growth of 4.8% in the nine weeks to 30 December was some £66 million better than the company’s previous guidance that sales would fall 2%.

Despite the cost of living crisis and the impact of weather and strikes, bakery chain Greggs also reported that fourth quarter like-for-like sales grew by 18.2% on a year earlier.

Next shares up 7%, M&S and Dunelm higher

08:38 , Graeme Evans

Next shares have jumped 7% at the top of the FTSE 100 index, with a number of other retailers also higher in reaction to today’s strong Christmas update from the high street bellwether.

Next rose 458p to 6556p, a move that continues the upward momentum for shares since they fell to 4383p in mid-October.

In the FTSE 250 index, Marks & Spencer shares lifted 5% or 5.95p to 137.6p, ASOS cheered 17.5p to 587.5p and homewares business Dunelm improved 18p to 1039p.

B&M European Value Retail added 8.7p to 453.9p after it had earlier nudged up profit forecasts, while Greggs improved 13.9p to 2455.9p following its Christmas update.

The FTSE 100 index edged up 5.43 points to 7590.62, with British Airways owner IAG and silver miner Fresnillo among other big top flight risers. Prudential fell 25p to 1214.5p after Exane BNP downgraded the insurer to an “underperform” rating.

The FTSE 250 index was 32.70 points lower at 19,358.37, with molten metal flow engineering firm Vesuvius the biggest faller with a decline of 5%.

London economy to prove resilient in recession thanks to tech and business services says fresh research

08:28 , Michael Hunter

London’s economy is expected to prove more resilient as the UK enters recession, outperforming the rest of the UK in 2023 according to new research out today.

CoStar Market Analytics, a leading provider of information from the commercial real estate sector, said the hit to the national economy would come through consumer-driven sectors via squeezed disposable incomes. But London’s “large and diverse tech and business services sectors” should help it weather the storm better than in other regions.

Story continues

Less than a quarter of the capital’s economic activity is associated with sectors that are heavily reliant on consumer spending, compared with around a third in the regions looking the most vulnerable -- the East Midlands and Yorkshire and the Humber.

FTSE 100 down 11 points in opening trade

08:06 , Simon Hunt

The FTSE 100 is down 11 points to 7,572 in the opening minutes of trade. Here’s a look at the biggest opening moves.

Shares in JD Sports Fashion PLC climbed the most, up 2.81% to 139.05p.

Shares in Associated British Foods PLC were up 2.63% to 1716.5p.

Shares in B&M European Value Retail SA were up 1.98% to 454p.

Shares in Prudential PLC fell the most. They were down -2.86% to 1204p.

Shares in Pearson PLC dropped -2.22% to 933.2p.

Shares in Natwest Group PLC were down -1.28% to 271.1p.

Amazon ups layoffs to 18,000

08:00 , Simon Hunt

Amazon is set to increase its layoffs to 18,000, boss Andy Jassy said in a statement last night as the the company seeks to slash costs amid worsening global economic conditions.

The firm said the layoffs would largely impact the e-commerce and human resources wings of the company.

Amazon shares rose 2% in after-hours trading last night.

There were over 150,000 layoffs at tech companies in 2022, according to tracking website layoffs.fyi.

US markets higher after Fed minutes, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:47 , Graeme Evans

The Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes last night failed to prevent US markets from closing higher, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq up by around 0.7%.

With policymakers reiterating their intention to keep interest rates restrictive for as long as it takes to curb inflation, there was little change to Wall Street expectations that interest rates will rise by another 0.5% over the next couple of months.

In Europe, interest rate expectations have been revised lower after this week’s better-than-expected inflation figures in Germany and France.

The developments provided new year support for European shares as the FTSE 100 index overcame weakness in the oil sector to rise 0.4% and the FTSE 250 lifted 1.3%. The Stoxx index excluding the UK improved 1.7%.

IG Index expects the FTSE 100 index to consolidate this week’s gains after forecasting a broadly unchanged performance at today’s opening bell.

B&M to pay special dividend after Christmas sales rise in ‘golden quarter’ and ups full-year guidance

07:46 , Michael Hunter

FTSE 100 discount retail chain B&M reported strong sales from the peak festive period retail season, with revenue up by over 12% to £1.56 billion.

The company also said its supply chains “executed well” in the 13 weeks to Christmas Eve, which it called “the golden quarter” with like-for-like sales, from stores open over a year, up by over 6%. It upped its full-year profit guidance to to a range of £560 million to £580 million, up from current analysts forecasts of £557 million.

It said it would pay a special dividend of 20p per share to investors.

Alex Russo, CEO, said: “Our strong momentum throughout the Golden Quarter across the businesses demonstrates the strength of our unchanged strategy to relentlessly focus on price, product and excellence in retail execution. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, we will continue to work hard to help both existing and new customers manage the cost-of-living crisis.”

B&M began in Bradford in 1978 and now employs over 35,000 people in over 700 stores, selling cut=price groceries and homewares to over 4 million customers a week.

Next on the up in boost to retail sector

07:37 , Simon English

NEXT offered some festive cheer for the high street today, reporting a strong rise in sales and another profit uplift in guidance to the City.

Under the mercurial Simon Wolfson, Next has a habit of beating expectations.

Today was no different. In the nine weeks to December 30, full price sales were 4.8% higher than a year ago.

Full year profit guidance is upped by £20 million to £860 million.

While it insists it remains “cautious in our outlook for the year ahead”, the Next figures will give a boost to the wider retail sector.

The statement said: “Forecasting for the year ahead at this early stage comes with a high level of uncertainty.”

On inflation, it had some good news.

“We now expect the cost price inflation on like-for-like goods to peak at around 8% in the Spring Summer season. However, we expect inflation to be no more than 6% in the second half. This Autumn Winter figure is only an estimate at this stage, as we are still negotiating prices; but it does appear that cost pressures are now easing through a combination of reducing freight costs and lower factory gate (dollar) prices.”

Next shares are down 25% this year, but could get a boost when trading starts today.

Next upgrades, sales growth at Greggs and B&M

07:25 , Graeme Evans

The first Christmas trading updates from the retail sector have struck a positive tone despite the cost of living crisis and the impact of weather and strikes.

Next reported full-price sales growth of 4.8% in the nine weeks to 30 December, which was some £66 million better than previous guidance that sales would fall 2%.

The performance has prompted it to increase profit guidance for the year to the end of January by £20 million to £860 million, an increase of 4.5% on last year.

Greggs said fourth quarter like-for-like sales in company-managed shops grew by 18.2%, an increase that partly reflected disruption in 2021 caused by Covid.

At B&M, UK like-for-like revenues were up 6.4% in its third quarter, with customer transaction numbers said to be “strong and positive” year-on-year.

Greggs upbeat about 2023 after sales grow 18%

07:22 , Simon Hunt

High street bakery chain Greggs sounded a note of optimisim for its 2023 prospects this morning after reporting an 18% jump in like-for-like sales in the fourth quarter of 2022.

The firm opened 186 new shops in 2022 and has plans to open a further 150 before the end of the year.

Greggs boss Roisin Currie said: “While market conditions in 2023 will remain challenging, our value-for-money offer of freshly-prepared food and drink is highly relevant as consumers look to manage their budgets without compromising on quality and taste."