FTSE 100 Live: Markets calm despite Omicron fears and Federal Reserve testimony, Nationwide house price surge

An improved session for the FTSE 100 index has given investors some respite after the turbulent trading seen since the discovery of the Omicron variant.

Today’s rally came despite Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell last night signalling a faster winding down of America's massive bond-buying programme. He also spooked Wall Street by retiring the term “transitory” when describing the inflation outlook.

Hopes that the fallout from the new Covid-19 variant will not be as severe as first feared helped the FTSE 100 index to improve 1%.

The latest Nationwide house prices, meanwhile, showed a return to double-digit percentage growth in November.

FTSE 100 higher, oil price up 4%

08:27 , Graeme Evans

Investors have started the month on the front foot after the FTSE 100 index climbed 59.96 points to 7119.41.

The improvement for London's top flight continues the yo-yo trends seen since Friday's 3.6% slide.

Shares in London Stock Exchange, catering giant Compass and miner Glencore are among those more than 2% higher.

BP also rallied 2.5% as Brent crude futures lifted 4% to $72 a barrel.

The FTSE 250 index added 168.88 points to 22,688.60, with biomass power station business Drax up 3% after forecasting earnings towards the top end of City expectations.

Nationwide: UK house prices now 15% above pre-pandemic levels

08:05 , Oscar Williams-Grut

UK house price have returned to double digit percentage growth after a brief lull at the end of the stamp duty holiday in September.

Nationwide said its House Price Index recorded price growth of 10% in November, a touch higher than the 9.9% recorded in October. The average price of a UK house now stands at £252,687, which is almost 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels in March 2020.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s chief economist, said: “There have been some signs of cooling in housing market activity in recent months. For example, the number of housing transactions were down almost 30% year-on-year in October. But this was almost inevitable, given the expiry of the Stamp Duty holiday at the end of September, which gave buyers a strong incentive to bring forward their purchase to avoid additional tax.”

Tough month for risk assets

08:03 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index fell by 2.5% across November after a turbulent finish to the month caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Deutsche Bank notes that 28 out of 38 non-currency assets fell over the month, with risk assets losing significant ground and oil prices taking a sharp turn lower.

The figure compares with 21 showing progress during the month prior to Omicron.

Deutsche Bank added: “Sovereign bonds outperformed as investors moved into haven assets and reassessed the likelihood of future rate hikes, even as inflation remained stronger than many had expected.”

Powell warning adds to markets pressure

07:39 , Graeme Evans

Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell has added to pressure on markets by signalling the faster-than-expected unwinding of US stimulus.

Powell also told the Senate Banking Committtee that inflation could persist for longer than expected, a shift from his previous guidance that price pressures are transitory.

His case for a faster tapering of economic support came despite ongoing uncertainty over the Omicron variant, which Powell warned could slow progress in the labour market and intensify supply chain disruption.

Accelerating the wind down of the Federal Reserve's $120 billion a month asset purchase scheme opens the door to earlier-than-expected hikes in interest rates.

This prospect led to a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, having been lower earlier in the day after the boss of Moderna warned existing vaccines may not be so effective against the new strain.

The comments from Powell and Moderna boss Stephane Bancel were unhelpful for Wall Street as the S&P 500 closed almost 2% lower for its lowest level in a month.

Deutsche Bank markets commentator Jim Reid said: “It’s hard to overstate how broad-based this decline was, as just seven companies in the entire S&P moved higher yesterday, which is the lowest number of the entire year so far and the lowest since June 11, 2020.”

The FTSE 100 index fell 0.7% yesterday in the wake of the Moderna warning, having fallen 3.6% on Friday after the discovery of the Omicron variant.

CMC Markets expects London's top flight to open 64 points higher at 7123, with the focus on the Europe-wide release of monthly data covering the manufacturing sector.