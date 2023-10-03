FTSE 100 Live: London shares to sink further after 1.3% fall yesterday, Boohoo profit warning, Greggs update

(Evening Standard)

Brent Crude near $90 a barrel

07:55 , Graeme Evans

Brent Crude futures are back near to $90 a barrel this morning after the oil benchmark’s worst run since prices began their rally in June.

A stronger dollar and uncertainty over the demand outlook caused by interest rates remaining high for longer have more than offset supply pressures created by recent production cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent had appeared on track for $100 a barrel last week, but has fallen by as much as 6% in the past three sessions to trade as low as $89 a barrel yesterday.

Bohoo expects sales to tumble as higher-margin push falls flat

07:42 , Daniel O'Boyle

Boohoo expects revenue to tumble by as much as 17% this year, as it efforts to improve margins led to falling sales.

The online retailer, like most of the fast-fashion industry, has been making efforts to improve margins by focusing on more profitable items and limiting the availability of returns.

While Boohoo did improve margins, it said it now expects sales to fall by 12% to 17%,, partly due to “the continued targeting of more profitable sales”.

CEO John Lyttle said: “Our confidence in the medium-term prospects for the Group remains unchanged as we execute on our key priorities where we see a clear path to improved profitability and getting back to growth.”

The group now expects lower profits, of between £58 million and £70 million.

(PrettyLittleThing)

Interest rate fears hit markets, FTSE 100 set for another fall

07:24 , Graeme Evans

London’s FTSE 100 index is set for another session in the red as traders continue to worry that global interest rates will remain elevated during 2024.

Those fears were fuelled yesterday when a report on activity in the US manufacturing sector revealed the strongest performance since November.

The latest signs of a robust US economy and comments from various Federal Reserve officials fed Wall Street’s expectations that monetary policy will remain tight in the fight to get inflation back to its 2% target.

Story continues

The yield on the US 10 year Treasury bond hit another post 2007-high of 4.68% and UK gilts also rose sharply as markets priced in the prospect of at least one more rate hike from both the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England.

The S&P 500 index fell by 0.5% at one point yesterday before a late recovery, while the FTSE 100 index finished down 1.3% after initially being in positive territory.

Asia markets fell sharply today on the back of the developments, with the Hang Seng more than 2% lower after being closed for a public holiday yesterday. CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 24 points lower at 7486.

Greggs eyes record store openings as sales jump

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Greggs is braced for its fastest-ever rate of store openings this year as the baker wrestles to keep up with a jump in demand.

The Newcastle-based business opened 82 net new shops so far in the year and expects this to climb to as much as 145 by the end of the year.

It sales climbed 20.8% for the 13 weeks to 30 September 2023 as it confirmed full-year guidance.

Greggs said evening sales were occupying a greater proportion of total demand, while it was hoping to boost online orders with a new partnership with Uber Eats.

Bakery chain Greggs has said it plans to open more shops in supermarkets and airports (Greggs/PA) (PA Media)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:44 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: