FTSE 100 Live: Evergrande and OPEC to test market resolve, Morrisons auction

(ESI)

Developments in China's Evergrande crisis and a meeting of OPEC oil ministers are to test the resolve of markets after last week's inflation-driven volatility.

Trading in shares of indebted property firm Evergrande have been suspended in Hong Kong pending a “major transaction”, while the OPEC+ alliance is under pressure to boost production quotas in an effort to peg back a Brent crude currently at almost $80 a barrel.

Traders are also focused on the fall-out from Saturday's £7 billion auction of supermarket Morrisons, including where defeated consortium Fortress might target its cash after missing out to private equity giant Clayton, Dubilier & Rice. Sainsbury’s shares were 2% higher today.

FTSE 100 Live Monday

Evergrande shares suspended pending deal

Oil ministers meeting later

Sainsbury’s shares higher after Morrisons auction

Rally for Sainsbury's, BT lower

08:33 , Graeme Evans

Sainsbury's shares have opened 2% higher at 290p as traders focus on whether defeated Morrisons bidder Fortress might now turn its attention to a new supermarket target.

Mining stocks and travel-focused Rolls-Royce and British Airways owner IAG were also higher as the FTSE 100 index lifted five points to 7032 in early trading.

BT Group slid 6% or 10.2p to 148.65p in a further reversal of fortunes. The value of the telecoms stock more than doubled between last October and June, but has since fallen sharply from above 200p to 148.65p today.

The week ahead

08:16 , Graeme Evans

The week ahead will see London's focus stay on the supermarket sector, with Tesco likely to provide more detail on the industry's supply chain crisis when it reports half-year results on Wednesday. Greggs is also due to post a trading update the previous day.

Then on Friday comes the monthly non-farm payrolls report in the US, which should be significant in determining when the Federal Reserve begins to taper economic support.

Deutsche Bank's US economists are forecasting a pick-up in September, with non-farm payrolls growing by 400,000 and the unemployment rate ticking down to a post-pandemic low of 5.1%.

Story continues

The other important releases this week will be the monthly purchasing managers' indices, which will give an indication how inflationary pressures are impacting confidence. Flash readings have already indicated slowing growth momentum across the major economies.

Supermarket shuffle

07:56 , Graeme Evans

The £7 billion Morrisons auction on Saturday failed to live up to City expectations, given that the supermarket's shares closed on Friday at 297p compared with the winning offer of 287p a share from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

The private equity firm, which includes former Tesco boss Sir Terry Leahy among its advisers, saw off an offer of 286p a share from a consortium led by Fortress Investment.

With the three-month battle for Morrisons now almost over — there's still a shareholder vote on 19 October — attention will turn to the next move by the Fortress team and whether Qatar-backed Sainsbury's is a possible takeover target.

Evergrande shares suspended

07:32 , Graeme Evans

China's Evergrande crisis is again a key focus for markets after the debt-laden property giant's shares were suspended in Hong Kong pending a statement on a “major transaction”.

Reuters quoted Chinese media as saying that Evergrande will sell a half-stake in its property management unit to Hopson Development for more than $5 billion.

The uncertainty over Evergrande and the potential for contagion if it collapses has been one of the reasons for recent stock market turbulence, alongside surging energy prices, supply chain disruption and wider concerns about more persistent inflation.

Traders will be looking for help from the OPEC+ alliance when it meets over video conference later today. With Brent crude remaining close to $80 a dollar, there is pressure to bolster existing production targets in order to balance the global oil market.

Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said: “Much will depend on the outcome of the OPEC+ meeting this afternoon. If OPEC+ remains unmoved, Northern hemisphere energy woes will reassert themselves, which could undo any initial moves higher.”

Even if OPEC+ increases production, he points out there will be at least a month’s delay and probably longer before the pumps spool up. “Nothing that OPEC+ does will alleviate immediate demand in the oil spot market and will certainly not impact gas markets.”

Profit-taking forced the US dollar lower on Friday after its strong run fuelled by the global economic uncertainty. The pound rose 0.5% on Friday to 1.35 against the US dollar and was trading at a similar level today.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.8% on Friday but was due to recover by 10 points at the start of today's session to stand at 7037.