FTSE 100 Live: London shares higher after US jobs report, oil at $105

(Evening Standard)

London-listed shares have continued their progress after employment figures on Friday highlighted the strength of the US economy.

The latest payrolls report showed 431,000 jobs were added in March, reducing the unemployment rate to its lowest in two years at 3.6%.

The figures helped US markets to post their third week in a row of gains, enabling the FTSE 100 index to consolidate Friday’s close of 7537. Brent crude today stood at $105 a barrel, having fallen sharply last week.

NatWest linked to wealth management swoop

09:01 , Graeme Evans

NatWest shares are under pressure after weekend speculation linking the state-backed lender to a bid for wealth management business Tilney Smith & Williamson.

Sky News reported that NatWest is among several interested parties after Tilney’s private equity backers, Permira and Warburg Pincus, appointed investment bank Evercore to explore a sale or stock market flotation.

It said the wealth management business, which owns the Bestinvest platform, could be valued at between £2.5 billion and £3 billion.

A takeover swoop by chief executive Alison Rose would represent NatWest’s biggest corporate acquisition since it was rescued by taxpayers nearly 15 years ago.

Shares fell 1.5% or 3.1p to 214.8p.

FTSE 100 steady, BAE Systems higher

08:26 , Graeme Evans

The outperformance of the FTSE 100 index has continued after London’s top flight opened in positive territory today.

The modest rise to 7543 compares with weaker-than-expected trading elsewhere in Europe, where Germany’s Dax index is down by around 0.4%.

BAE Systems and Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust were among London’s biggest risers, while B&Q owner Kingfisher lifted 2% on the back of a “buy” recommendation from Deutsche Bank.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: “The FTSE 100 index is now ahead by 2.5% in 2022, continuing to ride the wave of overseas institutional buying interest given its perceived attractions on both defensive and valuation grounds.”

Economists look for US rate rise clarity

08:07 , Graeme Evans

The likely size and pace of future interest rate hikes in the United States may become clearer on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve publishes minutes from its most recent meeting.

The March gathering saw a quarter point increase, but there are expectations that policymakers may opt for a half point rise next month in the battle against inflation.

Friday’s strong jobs report will add to the pressure on the Federal Reserve after growth in average hourly earnings rose to 5.6%, the highest figure since May 2020.

Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid will also be looking for more guidance on plans to reduce the size of the central bank’s balance sheet.

He said: “The Fed has signalled quantitative tightening (QT) could begin as soon as May but didn’t clarify QT’s parameters. After a year of careful, cautious balance sheet communication, the omission was notable, so the minutes should contain useful information.”

FTSE 100 set for positive session

07:42 , Graeme Evans

The resilience of European markets is expected to continue after the FTSE 100 index closed last week at 7537, above where it was before the start of the Ukraine war.

London’s top flight is forecast to open 33 points higher at 7570, according to IG Markets.

The latest move higher comes despite expectations for a weaker session for US markets, having rallied on Friday to complete a third week in a row of gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average improved 140 points on Friday after figures showed the US economy added 431,000 jobs in March.

This reduced the unemployment rate to 3.6%, its lowest level in two years, and with average hourly earnings also increasing there’s more pressure on the Federal Reserve to raise rates by half a percentage point in May.

The battle to contain inflation has been aided by last week’s fall in the oil price following the release of strategic reserves by the US and other major energy consuming nations.

Brent crude today stood at just above $105 a barrel compared with last month’s high of $139, while the gold price has fallen back to $1923 an ounce.