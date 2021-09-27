FTSE 100 Live: European markets brush off Germany’s election gridlock as oil prices rise again

(ESI)

Investors have taken Germany's election deadlock in their stride after the FTSE 100 index and other European markets opened higher.

A weekend without major developments on the Evergrande debt crisis helped the mood, while oil prices have continued to rise amid global supply fears. Brent crude was trading at close to $79 a barrel, helping shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell to rally 2%.

Rolls-Royce rose 4% — continuing a recent rebound — as the UK company unveiled a major deal to power US Air Force B-52 bombers.

The pound, meanwhile, has held firm against the US dollar despite the sight of many petrol pumps running dry as panic buying took hold.

08:44 , Graeme Evans

Shares in BP and Royal Dutch Shell have rallied 2% to leave the FTSE 100 index 55.92 points higher at 7,107.40.

The pair’s strong start to the week reflects a Brent crude price at more than $79 a barrel, having risen for five sessions in a row on the back of supply tightness.

Rolls-Royce was the biggest riser after surging 4%, while Prudential added 36p to 1,428p after setting the price for its £2 billion fundraising in Hong Kong.

Engine deal lifts Rolls

08:24 , Graeme Evans

A significant boost for Rolls-Royce with the award of a major contract by the US Air Force provided one of the highlights of a quiet start to the week for London corporate news.

Shares rose another 4% to 138.34p to continue their recent recovery as Rolls said that the American-made F-130 engine will power the B-52 for the next 30 years.

Rolls has a long history providing the power for US military customers, having delivered thousands of engines to the US Air Force over more than 70 years.

The UK company will build and test the F130 engines at its Indianapolis, Indiana, facility following the recent completion of a $600 million investment at the manufacturing campus.

Not just a supply shock

08:03 , Graeme Evans

Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid said: “All the talk at the moment is about supply shocks and it’s not inconceivable that things could get very messy on this front over the weeks and months ahead.”

He said it was wrong to focus on this just being a supply shock as authorities massively stimulated demand, in some cases to more than would have been the case without Covid.

Reid added: “If the authorities hadn’t responded as aggressively we would have plenty of supply for the demand and a lot of deflation. Remember negative oil prices in the early stages of the pandemic.”

He warned the risk of a policy error by central bankers is high: “The problem with forward guidance is that markets demand to know now what they might do over the next few months and quarters so it leaves them exposed a little in uncertain times.”

Aldi delivers record annual sales and plans big hiring spree

07:49 , Joanna Bourke

Aldi intends to create another 2000 jobs in the UK next year, as the grocer expands following sales reaching a record high.

The company, now Britain’s fifth largest supermarket, plans to invest £1.3 billion over the next two years (2022-2023) to boost its share of the UK grocery market.

The firm gave the update as it published annual results that showed how sales increased 10.2% to £13.5 billion during the pandemic.

Aldi is planning to expand in the UK (aldi uk)

Oil prices continue to rise

07:39 , Graeme Evans

European markets are set to open higher despite yesterday's inconclusive result in Germany's general election.

The prospect of a three-way party coalition led by SPD came as little surprise, meaning investors remain focused on events in China and various global supply chain crunches.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst CMC Markets, expects the FTSE 100 index to open 42 points higher at 7,093.

Asia markets started the week on the front foot, helped by no major developments concerning the future of debt-laden Chinese property firm Evergrande.

The price of oil continues to rise, with Brent crude up more than 1% to above 79 US dollars a barrel as traders continue to worry about supply constraints.

Oanda's Jeffrey Halley warned: “With OPEC+ struggling to meet its present production targets and US shale production returning at a snail’s pace from last year, global energy woes are set to continue as the Northern hemisphere winter approaches.”