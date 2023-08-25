FTSE 100 Live: Energy price cap to fall, Asia stocks lower ahead of Powell speech, FTSE seen flat

(Evening Standard)

CMC Markets warns of slow trading in August

07:49 , Daniel O'Boyle

City trading house CMC Markets warned today that profit could be £30m less than previously thought, amid sharp drop in retail trading.

The business founded by Tory peer Lord Cruddas said it had seen “subdued market conditions” this month, with revenue set to be down 20% on last year. Retail trading in particular has fallen off, leading to a greater reliance on lower-margin institutional investors.

Lord Cruddas, leader of the Conservative Democratic Organisation (PA)

“Whilst underlying market activity has the potential to recover, should year-to-date market conditions continue for the remainder of FY24 then it is expected that net operating income will be between £250 and £280 million,” CMC said.

Shares were already down almost 50% this year even before today’s profit warning.

Consumer confidence picks up in August - GfK

07:47 , Graeme Evans

Consumer confidence looks to have improved during August after GfK recorded a five point uptick in its monthly barometer.

Although the headline score is still strongly negative at minus 25, hopes for people’s financial situation in the coming year are close to positive territory.

There was also an eight-point advance in major purchase intentions, signalling better news for retailers ahead of the autumn period.

Today’s improvement in the overall headline score follows strong wage growth and July’s fall in the annual inflation rate to 6.8%. The index stood at minus 44 in August last year.

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said; “While the financial pulse of the nation is still weak, these signs of optimism are welcome during this challenging time for consumers across the UK.”

LendInvest warns on data breach

07:25 , Simon Hunt

London fintech LendInvest has warned it has suffered a data breach in which customer personal data had been accessible to third parties.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing and the precise number of individuals affected and the length of time that the information was compromised is to be determined, the firm said, adding it had alerted regulators.

The company said: “LendInvest takes the issue of data security extremely seriously, and any affected individuals will be notified as appropriate and in accordance with applicable regulations.”

Powell speech in focus after US sell-off, FTSE 100 seen flat

07:20 , Graeme Evans

US markets finished sharply lower last night after an initial boost from Nvidia’s strong results faded on concerns over the higher-for-longer interest rate outlook.

The S&P 500 fell 1.35%, the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite by 1.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average by 1% as traders focused on the likely comments of Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole symposium in Wyoming.

Even Nvidia failed to survive the sell-off as its shares retreated from a record level above $500 to finish the session broadly unchanged at $471.6.

The jitters were not helped by more signs of a tight US jobs market after weekly figures showed an unexpected fall in the number of people claiming unemployment.

Powell, who is due to speak at 3.05pm, is likely to reinforce the message that the fight against inflation is not over and that the next move by Fed policymakers is data dependent.

However, traders will be looking for guidance over whether Powell believes getting inflation back to target will require a period of weakness for the US economy.

Asia markets tracked Wall Street lower, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 the hardest hit after falling 2%. The FTSE 100 index, which clung to positive territory in yesterday’s session, is forecast by CMC Markets to open five points lower at 7328.

Energy price cap cut to £1,923

07:03 , Daniel O'Boyle

Regulator Ofgem has cut the energy price cap for the last three months of the year by £150, but the end to support schemes means many households are still set to pay more for energy than in 2022.

The new cap of £1923 per year will apply from October to December, when households are likely to turn their heating back on. It is almost £600 lower than the £2500 Energy Price Guarantee that superseded the cap last winter.

However, the energy support scheme that provided customers with an extra £66 a month last winter will no longer apply. With the new cap being around £50 a month lower than last year, this means the amount a typical customer will pay over the next cap period is actually set to be around £15 a month higher in 2023.

