FTSE 100 Live: ECB rate hike, Tesco trading update

Japan keeps interest rate at -0.1%, Tokyo stocks close higher

08:01 , Graeme Evans

Japan’s ultra-loose monetary policy continues to contrast sharply with the rest of the world after its central bank today maintained its -0.1% short-term interest rate target.

The Bank of Japan’s no change in approach comes despite core inflation rising to 4.1%, its highest level since the 1980s following a long battle with deflation.

Policymakers believe that inflation will slow later this year as they voted to maintain stimulus measures put in place to support Japan’s economic recovery.

The significantly dovish stance weakened the yen after this week’s meetings by the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank fuelled expectations of further rate rises.

Monetary policy continues to be a tailwind for stocks in Japan, with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up another 0.7% to close at its highest level in more than three decades.

Travis Perkins warns on profits as higher interest rates hit housing markets

07:56 , Michael Hunter

Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins issued a profit warning today, as higher interest rates eat slow the housing market, curtailing demand from people renovating homes.

The company said it expected profits of £240 million, down from the £295 million it reported last year. It added that the “easing” of conditions in the housing market it had expected in the second quarter had not arrived.

Markets for new build and refurbished homes “continue to be impacted by higher interest rates and weaker consumer confidence driven by persistent, higher than anticipated consumer price inflation,” Travis said.

Peel Hunt reports annual loss after ‘challenging’ year including ‘disastrous’ mini-Budget

07:39 , Michael Hunter

City investment bank and stockbroker Peel Hunt reported a drop in annual revenue of over a third and swung to a loss, with banking revenues down 60%.

It pointed to “an extraordinary level of market turmoil” during the year to the end of March. It lost £1.5 million overall, down from a profit of over £41 million a year ago. Revenue slumped to £82.3 million from £131m, down over 37%. It will not pay an annual dividend for the year.

Steven Fine, chief executive said: “The challenges faced by the financial services sector in the past 12 months have been well documented, with the impact on market activity and investor sentiment felt across the industry. This can be seen in our FY23 results.”

In the wider statement alongside its numbers, Peel Hunt pointed to “economic and geopolitical events” at home and abroad:

“The ongoing war on European soil combined with the fallout from the UK Government’s disastrous mini-budget have contributed to rapidly rising interest rates, which are now at their highest level for 14 years. This, together with the biggest bank failures since 2008, has weighed heavily on investor confidence and market volumes in the UK.”

It also said the year was “difficult” for UK equity markets, with very low volumes, especially around initial public offerings, when companies float on the stock exchange. That pushed Peel Hunt’s investment banking revenues to £23.4 million from £57.9 million a year ago. The number of equity market transactions it worked on tumbled to 27 from 46.

CEO Fine added: “We remain confident that we will be ready and well-positioned to capitalise when market activity normalises.”

Wall Street and Asia markets higher, FTSE 100 consolidates gains

07:21 , Graeme Evans

The march higher by US markets continued yesterday as the S&P 500 index added another 1.2% to complete its sixth session in a row in positive territory.

The benchmark closed above 4400 for the first time since April 2022, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite continued its momentum by lifting 1.1%.

The gains followed higher-than-expected weekly figures on US jobless claims, which fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to follow through with the additional two rate rises forecast at its meeting on Wednesday.

The Wall Street rally came even though the European Central Bank issued higher-than-expected inflation projections alongside its latest 0.25% interest rate hike.

Christine Lagarde, the ECB president, indicated it was likely the central bank will also increase rates at its meeting next month.

The FTSE 100 index closed 25.52 points higher at 7628.26, with CMC Markets forecasting a further rise of seven points to 7635 this morning. It follows a robust session in Asia, with the Hang Seng up more than 1% following Wall Street’s strong performance.

ITV confirms plan to buy Gogglebox maker All3Media

07:18 , Michael Hunter

ITV said today that it is “actively exploring” the acquisition of All3Media, one of the UK’s biggest independent programme makers and the company behind Call the Midwife and Gogglebox.

The UK’s main free-to-air broadcaster added that there was “no certainty as to whether any transaction will take place”.

(Channel 4)

All3Media is owned by Warner Bros Discovery and Liberty Global, which is an ITV shareholder.

Reuters reported the potential deal yesterday, saying that it could value All3Media at over £1 billion.

Currys prepares to sell off Greek unit

07:17 , Simon Hunt

Currys is exploring a sale of its Greek retail unit Kotsovolos.

The firm, which has over 90 stores in Greece, was acquired by Dixons in 2005 before it merged with Currys.

The company said in a statement: “The strength of the Kotsovolos brand, the long-term track record of profitable delivery and leading market position are not currently reflected in the Group’s valuation.

“Given the robust economic outlook for Greece and future growth opportunities for the business, the Board believes that now is the right time to explore all options for Kotsovolos.”

(Tim Goode/PA) (PA Wire)

Tesco boss says inflation beginning to ease

07:14 , Daniel O'Boyle

Tesco boss Ken Murphy says there are signs of inflation starting to ease, as the supermarket giant said it expects profits of between £1.4 billion and £1.8 billion this year.

Murphy - who made £4.4 million last year - said the supermarket has “led the way” in lowering prices.

“We are very conscious that many of our customers continue to face significant cost-of-living pressures and we have led the way in cutting prices on everyday essential items,” he said. “There are encouraging early signs that inflation is starting to ease across the market and we will keep working tirelessly to ensure customers receive the best possible value at Tesco.”

Sales came to £13.8 billion, up 8.8%, with £10..8 billion of that from the UK.

