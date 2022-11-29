FTSE 100 Live: easyJet in red despite record summer quarter

(Evening Standard)

Budget airline easyjet today reported a loss of £178 million, despite a record finish to its financial year.

The deficit for the year to 30 September followed losses of more than £1 billion in the two previous Covid-hit financial years.

Its earnings hit a record for a single quarter of £674 million over the summer, a 59% improvement on 2019.

07:19 , Simon English

EASYJET plunged to another loss of £178 million this year, though that remains a stark improvement on the Covid years when flights were all but banned.

The budget airline lost more than £1 billion in 2021.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren says easyJet will benefit from austere times.

He said: “easyJet does well in tough times. Legacy carriers will struggle in this high-cost environment. Consumers will protect their holidays but look for value and across its primary airport network, easyJet will be the beneficiary as customers vote with their wallets.”

The airlines says it is seeing growth at Gatwick. Sales at the October half-term and for Christmas are “back to normal” and Easter bookings look strong.

Lundgren added: “easyJet goes into the 2023 financial year with one of the strongest balance sheets in European aviation.”

Easyjet shares are down 20% this year. They open today at 395p.