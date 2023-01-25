FTSE 100 Live: easyJet profits upgrade, Aviva reveals cold snap cost

(Evening Standard)

Low-cost airline easyJet today upped its profits guidance after “strong and sustained demand” for travel in the final three months of 2022.

Revenue per seat increased 36% year-on-year, while the company’s holidays division is now over 60% sold for this summer.

Elsewhere, insurer Aviva said claims linked to December's cold snap will cost it around £50 million but that its overall weather experience for 2022 was in line with expectations.

Aviva reveals cold snap cost, sticks to guidance

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Insurance giant Aviva today said support for its customers during and after December's freezing weather will cost it about £50 million.

However, the company reassured investors that its weather experience across 2022 has been broadly in line with long-term averages and only marginally above in the fourth quarter.

The guidance comes after rival Direct Line pulled its dividend in the wake of a big surge in weather claims.

In an update on its general insurance business, Aviva said its core measure of profitability was consistent with guidance given in November and that the outlook for its dividend and capital returns remains unchanged.

EasyJet ups guidance as winter loss narrows

07:30 , Graeme Evans

Luton-based airline easyJet today reported a loss of £133 million for the first quarter of its financial year, an improvement of £80 million on a year earlier.

Passenger growth in the period was 47% higher year-on-year and revenues per seat up 36%, driven by a 10 percentage point jump in easyJet’s load factor to 87% and a 21% rise in ticket yields.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: "We have seen strong and sustained demand for travel over the first quarter, carrying almost 50% more customers compared with last year.

“Many returned to make bookings during the traditional turn of year sale where we filled five aircraft every minute in the peak hours, which culminated in three record-breaking weekends for sales revenue this month.”

He expects a significantly reduced winter loss over the first half and said the airline is on track to deliver a return to profit in the year to 30 September, with a performance stronger than current City forecasts.

Taxes “big threat” to pubs, warns ‘Spoons boss

07:28 , Simon English

There is life in the pub trade yet, the latest sales figures from JD Wetherspoon suggest, though founder Tim Martin again called for a change in how they are taxed.

Sales in the 25 weeks to January 22 were up 13.1% on a year ago and only slightly lower than they were pre-pandemic.

Martin, the chairman and outspoken Brexiteer, noted that costs in the hospitality sector are far higher, especially for energy and labour.

Despite that, Wetherspoon managed to repay £100 million of Covid loans to the government and cut debt by £60 million.

Martin said: “The biggest threat to the hospitality industry is the vast disparity in tax treatment between pubs and restaurants and supermarkets. Supermarkets pay zero VAT in respect of food sales, whereas pubs and restaurants pay 20%. This tax benefit allows supermarkets to subsidise the selling price of beer. We estimate that supermarkets have taken about half of the pub industry’s beer volumes since Wetherspoon started trading in 1979, a process that has likely accelerated following the pandemic.”

He added: “Unless the industry campaigns strongly for equality, it will inevitably shrink relative to supermarkets, which will not help high streets, tourism, the economy overall, or the ancient institution of the pub.”