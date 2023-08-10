FTSE 100 Live: Deliveroo ups guidance, US inflation seen higher, Disney $460m loss, Entain HMRC probe

(Evening Standard)

The downward run for US inflation is to end today, with figures for July forecast to show an uptick to around 3.3%.

The potential impact of this afternoon’s release on the outlook for US interest rates meant Wall Street had a difficult session yesterday.

In London, housebuilder Persimmon and gambling giant Entain have posted results while Deliveroo has upgraded earnings guidance.

Backpackers power record revenue at Hostelworld as bookings beat pre-Covid levels

08:01 , Michael Hunter

Gap-year travellers favourite Hostelworld reported record revenue today, helped by the end of Covid travel restrictions and the rebound in global travel.

The budget overnight stay specialist has over 16.500 hostels in over 180 countries and reported €339.5 million (£293 million) in net gross merchandise value, a key industry measure which tracks the value of bookings, deducting cancellations. It was up 57% year-on-year.

It said bookings in Central America, South Asia and southern European countries were all ahead of pre Covid levels.

Gary Morrison, COE, said: “ I am very pleased to see the global hostelling category showing double digit bednight growth year on year for the first half of the year, and even stronger growth from Hostelworld with the resumption of cross border travel”.

Copper giant Antofagasta reveals drop in average price of ‘the metal of electrification'

07:50 , Michael Hunter

Chilean mining behemoth Antofagasta revealed a drop in copper prices today, as demand faltered in the first half of 2023, highlighting concern over the performance of the global economy.

The operator of the Los Pelambres mine said copper prices fell by 3.4% to $3.99 per pound in the six months to the end of June. But higher sales volumes of the metal, and gold and molybdenumenum, which is used to make alloys, meant revenue rose over 14% to $2.9 billion (£2.3 billion).

Earnings rose 7.5% to $1.3 billion.

CEO Iván Arriagada voiced his faith in Antofagasta’s main product, saying: “Copper is the metal of electrification and therefore an integral part of the energy transition. We believe the long-term fundamentals for copper are very strong as demand is forecast to continue to grow over the coming years, and as incremental supply remains challenged”

Story continues

Watches of Switzerland says UK and Europe revenue dip is just bad timing

07:47 , Daniel O'Boyle

UK and European revenue was down by 8% in the three months to 30 July at Watches of Switzerland, but the retailer said the decline was just due to timing.

The group made £219 million in Europe, but said it was hit by “the unwind of the product intake timing” which had boosted its results in the previous quarter.

Watches of Switzerland fared better in the US, with 10% revenue growth.

(Pexels/ Rolex)

CEO Brian Duffy said: “Looking ahead, we expect to return to more normalised growth rates in the balance of the financial year. Our full year guidance for another year of strong growth remains unchanged, underpinned by our supply visibility, client Registration of Interest lists and strong pipeline of showroom openings, refurbishment and investment, as luxury watch demand continues to outstrip supply.

“We look forward to presenting our Long Range Plan update in the Autumn, which will outline our growth ambitions to FY28.”

Average house price rises over £250,000 at Persimmon as it sticks with profit forecasts

07:32 , Michael Hunter

The average selling price of a house built by Persimmon homes rose above £250,000 in the first half of 2023, even as Bank of England rate hikes and the demise of the government’s Help to Buy scheme piled pressure on the market.

Nonetheless, the York-based FTSE 100 developer reported an average price of £256, 445 in the six months to the end of June, up 4% year-on-year. For private sales, the average price rose 8% to £288,327, with a greater proportion of larger homes sold.

Revenue fell to £1.19 billion from £1.69 billion and profit before tax slumped 65% to £151 million. The number of completions was also down, to 4,249 from 6,652.

It said the drop in completions reflected “the lower forward order book coming into the year following the market challenges after last Autumn’s ‘mini-Budget’”

Dean Finch, CEO, said the firm was “on track” to deliver profit forecasts for the year, adding:

“Our pricing overall has remained resilient with continued positive momentum in the forward order book. However, the reduced volumes in the first half of the year has negatively affected our operating margins as we predicted earlier in the year. As we look forward, we expect increasing completions to result in improving operating margins.”

Entain puts aside £585m for HMRC bribery prove

07:26 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ladbrkes and Coral owner Entain has put aside £585 million to settle an HMRC bribery probe into the Turkish business it sold in 2017.

The betting giant is in negotiations over a deferred prosecution agreement, and while it is not final, it says it expects to have to pay more than half a billion pounds.

Entain shares plummeted two months ago when it revealed it was in talks over a settlement, but the figure reached is much larger than the £300 million or so that City analysts had predicted.

Read more here

Deliveroo upgrades earnings guidance as losses narrow

07:25 , Simon Hunt

Food delivery app Deliveroo upgraded its guidance after a robust first-half performance saw its losses narrow.

The London-based firm said it would make pre-tax earnings of between £60-80 million, ahead of the £20-50 million it previously guided, after losses fell to £82.9 million from £153.8 million the previous year.

Deliveroo boss Will Shu said: "Over the last 18 months, Deliveroo has reached adjusted EBITDA profitability ahead of plan, and we are progressing towards our goal of generating consistent positive free cash flow. The industry is large and still early in its maturity, and we are excited by the growth opportunities ahead of us.”

(David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

US inflation seen higher, FTSE 100 set to fall

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The US annual inflation rate is set to show its first increase in a year today, with Wall Street expecting a figure of 3.3% for July compared with 3% the previous month.

The consumer prices index (CPI) has fallen from a peak of 9.1% in June 2022, but year-on-year base effects and higher fuel prices will mean an end to that trend.

The sharp fallback in inflation and signs of resilience in the jobs market have raised hopes that the US economy can achieve a soft landing after 2022’s price shock.

However, the threat of more Federal Reserve interest rate rises has not gone away and policymakers will be paying close attention to today’s core inflation figure excluding food and energy prices. This is due to be unchanged at 4.8%.

Wall Street markets showed their unease ahead of this afternoon’s release, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500index down 0.5% and 0.7% respectively and the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite off 1.2%.

The FTSE 100 index rose 60 points yesterday but CMC Markets expects London’s top flight to open nine points lower at 7578 this morning.

Morning refresh: what you need to know to start the day

06:40 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard

25 million euros: that’s the cost just one holiday operator has said travel chaos caused by wildfires in Greece has led to over just a few weeks. That would suggest the total economic cost is set to be many multiples of this to the tourism industry. It’s one the industry could have to reckon with much more frequently if extreme weather events such as this one become more common in the years ahead.

Overnight Disney swung to a $460 million loss after it revealed it had shed more than 7% of its subscription base, a figure higher than analysts had expected. Shares nudged up slightly in after-market trading as Wall Street analysts were buoyed by Disney’s promise to raise prices and crack down on password sharing.

Here’s a look at some of our other headlines from yesterday:

Housebuilder Bellway hit by 40% slump in reservations as interest rates soar and Help to Buy ends

Paddy Power owner Flutter returns to profit and targets US listing by year end

China in deflation for first time in 2 years as prices fall 0.3%

Coca Cola HBC profits double to almost €386 million as sales of coffee and energy drinks help it shift 1.4 billion cases

City giant ICAP cuts number of brokers

Amazon “in talks” to take big stake in ARM IPO next month

This morning we’re expecting results from food delivery app Deliveroo, betting business Entain, mining firm Antofagasta and investment service Hargreaves Landsdown.

In the afternoon we’ll get US inflation and unemployment numbers.