FTSE 100 Live: Disney sheds millions of subscribers; Rolls-Royce update; BoE interest rate decision

Bank of England Interest rates are today set to hit 4.5%, the highest level since 2008 in a move heaping more pressure on homeowners.

As well as hiking rates for the 12th meeting in a row, policymakers will give projections on the outlook for inflation and GDP.

In today’s corporate developments, Rolls-Royce has issued an in-line trading statement while Vodafone has announced a partnership with UAE government-owned telecoms company e&.

First Group’s north of England train operator Transpennine Express loses franchise

07:54 , Michael Hunter

Controversial north of England train operator Transpennine Express is losing its franchise at the end of the month after a run of cancellations and delays that has made it infamous.

Transpennine is owned by First Group, a FTSE 250 company.

The Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, said today that the company’s contract would not be renewed or extended from May 28, citing “months of significant disruption and regular cancellations across Transpennine Express’s network”.

Services will be run by the government’s operator of last resort scheme managed by the Department of Transport.

He added: After months of commuters and Northern businesses bearing the brunt of continuous cancellations, I’ve made the decision to bring Transpennine Express into operator of last resort.

“This is not a silver bullet and will not instantaneously fix a number of challenges being faced.”

Rail services will continue to run with no planned changes to tickets or timetables.

Transpennine issued a brief statement acknowledging the move, adding: “All tickets remain valid and customers should continue to use and purchase tickets in the normal manner.”

S4 remains despite tech clients’ caution

07:39 , Daniel O'Boyle

Sir Martin Sorrell’s advertising conglomerate S4 Capital expects slower growth in its major markets, but remains optimistic of hitting its targets as tech firms remain cautious about spend but have not yet cut back.

Billings rose to £455.9 million in the three months to the end of March, but looking ahead Sorrell said the firm now expects growth rates in EMEA and the Americas of between 7-10%, less than previous projections.However, S4 still expects to hit its targets of 8-12% growth.

Sorrel said the rise of AI could be a huge opportunity for his business.

“There has been considerable speculation about the potential impact of AI and AGI on our industry with various commentators making early decisions on potential winners and losers,” he said. “It is very early days, and the world is not even in the foothills of exploration and development, but this new Industrial Revolution is already set to have a major impact on productivity and the patterns of employment. We believe it will make our disruptive model even more inevitable for clients and are determined to establish the leadership position and leverage it.”

Rolls-Royce says supply chain remains ‘key operational challenge'

07:35 , Michael Hunter

Rolls-Royce, the FTSE 100 engineer, said today that managing its supply chain remains a “key operational challenge” as it continued to scale back up after the impact of Covid, particularly in its Civil Aerospace division.

The Derby-based company, which is in the process of a “transformation programme” to simplify the business under new chief executive Tufan Erginbilgic said it was making good progress and its financial performance was in line with expectations. He said the “strategic review is on track” after an overhaul of the senior leadership team earlier this year. Its findings and refreshed medium-term targets will follow in the second half of this year.

“We are already benefitting from the actions we are taking as well as recovery and growth in our end markets,” Erginbilgic said.

Supply chains were disrupted by Covid lockdowns around the world, with a shortage of computer chips particularly actue.

Vodafone partners with UAE government-backed telco

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Vodafone has announced a partnership with United Arab Emirate government-owned telecoms company e&.

Under the terms of the deal, Vodafone and e& will explore jointly offering digital services to multi-national customers and public sector organisations, while e%, which controls a 14% stake in Vodafone, will get a seat on its board. E& has also agreed not to build up a stake in the company greater than 25%.

Vodafone boss Margherita Della Valle said: "We know e& well and I'm delighted we have strengthened our existing relationship through this strategic partnership. This closer alignment allows us to capture opportunities in our respective markets and brings additional telecoms experience to our Board."

Ad slump hits ITV

07:22 , Simon English

Advertising slumped 10% in the first quarter of the year, ITV revealed today, though it thinks the Rugby World Cup and Love Island will boost returns in the near future.

The broadcaster saw overall revenue down 7% to £776 million in the three months to March, largely in line with City expectations.

Chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “Total advertising revenue in Q1 was down 10% - as expected and better than the wider TV advertising market. We are looking forward to Q3 with Love Island and the Rugby World Cup set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences.”

Last night Disney revealed that its flagship streaming service lost 4 million subscribers this year so far. There is growing scepticism that the streaming model will prove truly profitable for media giants such as Disney and Netflix.

Disney’s streaming business made a loss of $659 million, better than the £1.1 billion lost in the previous quarter.

McCall said: “"ITVX has sustained its strong launch, with a 49% increase in streaming hours and a 29% growth in digital revenue in the quarter. Exclusives, such as Nolly and The Twelve attracted new viewers, 80% of whom went on to explore other content on ITVX. In addition, live simulcast viewing of our biggest shows and sports events, including Love Island and the FA Cup attracted large streaming audiences.”

BoE rates set to rise again, markets steady

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee is today expected to increase interest rates for the 12th consecutive meeting, hiking by a quarter point to a 14-year high of 4.5%.

The Bank will also update its projections for inflation and the wider outlook for the UK economy, with GDP forecasts for this year likely to be revised higher.

Sterling has strengthened in the run-up to the meeting, reaching a one-year high of $1.26 as traders speculate that the Federal Reserve is at the top of its rate hiking cycle.

Deutsche Bank expects one further rate hike by the Bank of England in June, although it admits the risks are tilted to the upside with UK inflation still at 10.1% compared with 6.9% for the euro area.

Yesterday, US inflation dipped below 5% for the first time in two years but the slight decline in the annual rate failed to do much for shares as the S&P 500 index posted a modest gain of 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished near its opening mark.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.3% lower and is forecast by CMC Markets to open four points higher at 7745 this morning.

Disney shares slide after it sheds 4 million subscribers

06:57 , Simon Hunt

Shares in Disney dropped 5% in after-market trading in New York overnight after the streaming giant said it had shed four million subscribers compared to the previous quarter, its second consecutive quarter of subscriber losses.

It follows the company’s decision to lay off around 7,000 jobs after a downturn in demand.

But the firm narrowed losses from $1.1 billion to $659 million, which boss Bob Iger said was a result of "the strategic changes we've been making throughout the company to realign Disney for sustained growth and success."

Pedro Pascal during a photo call at Piccadilly Circus, London, for The Mandalorian, before it is released on Disney+ from March 1 (PA)

