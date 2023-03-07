FTSE 100 Live: Greggs and Foxtons post results, Halifax house prices

(Evening Standard)

Unchanged annual house price growth of 2.1% today pointed to continued resilience in the UK property market.

Mortgage lender Halifax also reported a monthly price increase of 1.1%, up from 0.2% in January and after the fall of 1.3% December.

It said lower mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence and a robust labour market had stabilised prices after a difficult end to 2022.

Average house price up in February, London dips

07:22 , Graeme Evans

The typical UK property cost £285,476 in February after lender Halifax said annual house price growth stayed at 2.1% for a third month.

The year-on-year increase follows a rise of 1.1% in February, compared with 0.2% in January and a decline of 1.3% in December.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “Recent reductions in mortgage rates, improving consumer confidence, and a continuing resilience in the labour market are arguably helping to stabilise prices following the falls seen in November and December.

“Still, with the cost of a home down on a quarterly basis, the underlying activity continues to indicate a general downward trend.”

Average house prices in London are now £526,842, a 0.9% fall from January’s £530,416.

Halifax said London may be affected by its large proportion of flats – prices for which have broadly stagnated. Despite this slowdown, homes in London still cost over £240,000 more than the UK national average.

Greggs eyes ‘significantly more than 3,000 UK shops’ after sales soar past £1.5 billion

07:12 , Simon Hunt

Sausage roll vendor Greggs has said there is a “clear opportunity” to have “significantly more than 3,000 UK shops” as a surge in sales helps fuel its expansion.

The Newcastle-based firm opened a record 186 new shops in 2022 and is targeting another 150 openings in 2023, including in retail parks and train stations.

Sales soared 23% to £1.5 billion, while pre-tax profits crept up slightly to £148 million.

Greggs boss Roisin Currie said: “Although consumer incomes remain under pressure, Greggs continues to offer exceptional value to people looking for great tasting, high-quality food and drink on-the-go.

Story continues

"We have an exciting, ambitious plan for the years ahead and, by continuing to nurture what makes Greggs special, I believe we are extremely well-placed to realise the opportunity to become a significantly larger, multi-channel business."

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:30 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a look at some of our top stories from yesterday.

Today we’re expecting results from: