FTSE 100 Live: Cineworld updates on debt battle, markets under pressure

(Evening Standard)

Cineworld today confirmed Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States is among its options amid efforts to restructure debts of nearly $5 billion (£4.2 billion).

In response to speculation that sent its shares as much as 80% lower on Friday, the world's second largest cinema chain said the discussions with lenders would result in the “very significant dilution” of existing shareholdings.

The company said the review of options was ongoing and that its Cineworld and Regal theatres were open for business as usual.

FTSE 100 bucks weak trading elsewhere

07:56 , Graeme Evans

The recent stock market recovery faltered last week as the tech-focused Nasdaq led declines on Wall Street on fears about further aggressive interest rate hikes.

The Nasdaq retreated by 2.6% and the S&P 500 fell 1.2% as Federal Reserve policymakers reiterated their focus on bringing inflation back to 2%.

Recession fears in the UK also put pressure on the FTSE 250 index, which fell 1.2% on Friday and by 2.2% across the week.

In contrast, the FTSE 100 index found positive territory on Friday and rose 0.7% overall in the week thanks to its defensive leaning and the impact of a weaker pound on the top flight’s large number of dollar-earning stocks.

The markets will now be looking to the Jackson Hole economic symposium in Wyoming for any clues on interest rate policy, with Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell due to make comments on Friday.

On today’s trading, futures markets are pointing to a weak start on Wall Street later and CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 15 points lower at 7535.