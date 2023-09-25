FTSE 100 Live: Chinese property shares sink; blue-chips seen lower

(Evening Standard)

Entain to cut costs with revenue set to miss target

07:49 , Daniel O'Boyle

Ladbrokes owner Entain said it will miss its full-year revenue guidance as the implementation of new UK safer gambling rules has had a bigger impact than expected.

The betting giant said revenue since the end of the summer has been “softer than expected”, due to a mix of punter-friendly sporting results, and a bigger-than-expected impact from safer gambling measures and regulatory challenges, especially in the UK. Slow growth in Australia and Italy also hit revenue.

(Lee Smith/Reuters)

The group downgraded its revenue target but left profit unchanged, as it said “robust operational controls” would protect profits.

Those controls include a “comprehensive market review”, which could see the business - which also owns Coral and Bwin - quit countries where it doesn’t see big growth opportunities. It also hinted at job cuts, saying the group’s structures and operations would be simplified to cut costs.

CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said: “We have made significant changes to the group over the last three years.

“Our focus now is on accelerating the actions we are taking to drive sustainable organic growth, expand our margins, capitalise on the US opportunity and deliver long-term returns for our shareholders.”

Evergrande fears hit Asia shares, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:18 , Graeme Evans

Fresh fears over China’s property sector today hit Asia markets and contributed to expectations of a weaker session for the FTSE 100 index.

The pressure came after Evergrande said it would not be able to carry out the debt restructuring plan it needs to ensure its survival. It has been unable to issue new debt due to an investigation at its subsidiary, Hengda Real Estate Group.

Evergrande’s shares slumped by more than 25% at one point, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index down by 1.5% in afternoon trading.

According to IG Index, futures trading points to the FTSE 100 index opening 15 points lower at about 7668. On Friday, London’s top flight finished unchanged and Wall Street’’s leading benchmarks ended slightly lower.

Story continues

The S&P 500 index fell 3% across the week after the Federal Reserve signalled that US interest rates are likely to stay high throughout next year.

Recap: Friday’s top stories

Sunday 24 September 2023 22:31 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from Friday: