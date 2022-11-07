FTSE 100 Live: China reopening hopes fade, UK house prices fall

(Evening Standard)

China’s commitment to its zero-Covid policy means stock markets have cooled after Friday’s bounce.

As well as there being no signs of a change in Covid policy, the country’s latest disappointing trade figures have highlighted the impact of the curbs on consumption and business activity.

In the UK, figures from mortgage lender Halifax point to a further cooling in the house market after the average price fell 0.4% in October.

Average house price at five-month low

07:47 , Graeme Evans

Average house prices fell 0.4% in October, the third decrease in the past four months and the biggest recorded by mortgage lender Halifax since February 2021.

It takes the typical property price to a five-month low of £292,598, while the pace of annual growth also continued to ease to 8.3% from 9.8% in September.

The slowdown follows the government’s mini-budget at the end of September, which caused a sudden acceleration in mortgage rates.

Halifax Mortgages director Kim Kinnaird said: “The rising cost of living coupled with already stretched mortgage affordability is expected to continue to weigh on activity levels.

“With tax rises and spending cuts expected in the Autumn Statement, economic headwinds point to a much slower period for house prices.”

China trade figures disappoint, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:35 , Graeme Evans

China’s exports and imports have contracted simultaneously for the first time since May 2020, reflecting the impact of the country’s zero-Covid policy and falling demand for Chinese goods as the global economy slows.

Exports declined 0.3% in October, well below forecasts for growth of 4.3%, and imports dipped by 0.7% following growth of 0.3% the previous month.

The figures came as the Chinese government reiterated at the weekend that it would stick to its ‘zero Covid’ strategy, dashing Friday’s stock market speculation that it is preparing to relax restrictions.

The impact of these curbs is being felt by Apple as it warned of longer wait times for its iPhone 14 models due to disruption at an assembly plant in Zhengzhou.

As well as developments in China, the market will this week be looking for any further signs that headline inflation in the United States is continuing to slip back.

The FTSE 100 index rallied by 2% on Friday, but CMC Markets expects the top flight to open 18 points lower at 7316. Sterling is just above $1.13 this morning.

Joules blames good weather on bad sales

07:27 , Simon Hunt

Luxury British designer Joules has blamed better-than-expected autumn weather on its downturn in sales.

The brand, which is a firm favourite of Prince William and the Princess of Wales, said trading had fallen behind expectations in recent weeks amid a downturn in consumer confidence.

Joules said in a statement: “Whilst dresses, menswear and more formal product categories have performed well, larger core categories such as outerwear, wellies and knitwear have been impacted, in part, by the milder than expected weather.”