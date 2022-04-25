FTSE 100 Live: China lockdown fears hit shares, Brent crude price falls sharply

(Evening Standard)

Heavy stock market selling continued today as fears intensified over the economic impact of China’s zero Covid policy.

Major Asian markets fell by 4% or more and the FTSE 100 index lost 2% after it emerged that authorities have ordered mandatory tests in a district of Beijing and locked down some buildings.

The move, which comes on top of ongoing lockdowns in Shanghai, caused Brent crude futures to fall 5% to below $102 a barrel as shares in miners, oil majors and Asia-focused companies including Burberry fell sharply in London.

Retailers lower, McColl’s warning hits shares

10:22 , Graeme Evans

A potential rescue deal for McColl's Retail that threatens to leave investors out in the cold caused a huge sell off for the convenience store chain’s shares today.

The stock lost half its value, falling 2.1p to 1.85p, as McColl’s said that ongoing efforts to tackle its short term funding issues were increasingly likely to result in “little or no value being attributed to the company’s shares”.

While the talks with its lenders continue, McColl’s added that trading over Easter had been impacted by reduced consumer spending and continued supply chain disruption.

The group, which has 1,100 managed convenience stores and newsagents, now expects its annual results to be no higher than the level achieved in 2021, despite its Morrisons Daily stores continuing to perform strongly.

The plight of McColl’s added to the downbeat mood in the retail sector as investors fret about cost of living pressures.

Analysts at Deutsche Bank warned that companies with the highest proportion of sales from lower income demographics will suffer the most in 2022, a view reflected in the City firm’s “sell” recommendation on B&M European Value Retail.

It also removed a “buy” rating for Marks & Spencer and lowered its price target by more than a quarter to 185p. The shares were today 3.85p lower at 148.05p as Deutsche Bank’s note flagged the impact of higher energy costs on M&S’s food business.

In a session when the FTSE 100 index slid 2.3% or 172.65 points to 7349.03, defensive Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser offered some shelter as their shares rose 1%.

The FTSE 250 index fell 428.96 points to 20,452.84, with Rolex retailer Watches of Switzerland among the stocks 5% or more lower.

09:24 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Burger King UK’s earnings almost tripled last year thanks to a jump in people ordering online.

The chain made sales of £211.7 million for the year to December 2021, which was 68% higher than in 2020 and well above pre-Covid levels.

Online orders now account for a quarter of the fast-food chain’s UK business, it said.

Burger King attributed this to higher sales made over its app, which increased user numbers by more than 60% to 1.3 million in 2021. Meat-free menu options such as the Vegan Royale and a plant-based Whopper burger also boosted sales.

Pre-tax earnings for the period were £49.6 million, up from £17.2 million in 2020.

British Land sells £694 million chunk of Paddington to Singapore

09:14 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Singapore has bought a major chunk of Paddington in a £694 million deal.

GIC, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, has snapped up a 75% stake in British Land’s 11-acre Paddington Central estate for £694 million.

The deal establishes a new partnership to run the site, which is home to businesses including Microsoft, Kingfisher, Finastra, Vodafone and Mars.

GIC has a further option to buy a 50% stake in 5 Kingdom Street, the last office development at the site, and 3 Kingdom Street, a Novotel hotel, at a later date.

British Land bought the site in 2013 and has invested in offices, restaurants and bars in the area, as well as new green spaces and revitalising the area around the Grand Union Canal. It has spent £680 million buying up property in the area.

Mining giants fall 4%, Prudential and Burberry slide

08:31 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index has fallen by a bigger-than-expected 114.80 points to 7406.88, a decline of 1.5% driven by heavy losses for stocks exposed to the China economy.

Mining giants Rio Tinto and Glencore fell 4%, while Asia-focused insurer Prudential retreated 38p to 1006p and luxury goods group Burberry eased 3% or 47p to 1587p.

Today’s sharp fall in the Brent crude price to below $103 a barrel also meant BP dropped 3% or 11.25p to 381.9p. Growth stocks were hit by the outlook for higher US interest rates as Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust lost another 18.4p to 889.5p.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 index dropped 282.28 points to 20,599.52, led by falls of 6% for Tullow Oil and 4% for Aston Martin Lagonda.

Macron re-election “supportive“ for European assets

08:12 , Graeme Evans

Markets were little moved by Emmanuel Macron’s re-election as France president, particularly with this morning’s focus on China lockdowns and US interest rates.

However, Dean Turner, chief Eurozone and UK economist at UBS Global Wealth Management’s Chief Investment Office, believes the result should be supportive for French and European assets as well as the single currency.

He said: “There is much focus on Macron's domestic policy, which will be on labour market reforms and delivering on the green deal. But arguably, the greater focus will be on what the result means for Europe.

“Reform of the Eurozone’s fiscal rules, with the Stability and Growth Pact set to return later this year (although there is a high chance this will be delayed again) will be a key challenge.

“With Macron’s support, reform is likely to favour a more gradual path of fiscal consolidation which, other things equal, would be supportive for growth and investment, especially in areas such as decarbonisation and digital technologies.”

Covid fears hit Asia shares, FTSE 100 lower

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Big losses for Asian markets as Covid lockdown restrictions continue to spread in China have added to selling pressures in Europe.

The Shanghai Composite has fallen more than 3% amid worries about the impact of the worsening pandemic situation on China’s economy. On top of ongoing restrictions in Shanghai, authorities this weekend ordered mandatory Covid tests in a district of Beijing while some buildings were locked down.

The demand uncertainty created by China’s troubles has hit the price of oil, with Brent crude down 4% at below $103 a barrel this morning.

European markets are set for another poor session as CMC Markets has forecast that the FTSE 100 index will open 90 points lower at 7431, having lost 1.4% on Friday.

Alongside the China weakness, today’s session will take into account an acceleration of Wall Street selling on Friday afternoon after the prospect of faster-than-expected rises in interest rates chilled tech and growth stocks.

The ongoing US earnings season will test the fragile mood, given that Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Facebook owner Meta Platforms are all due to report quarterly figures this week.