FTSE 100 Live: China GDP reveals Covid impact, more US bank earnings

China’s Covid lockdowns slowed the country’s GDP growth to 0.4% in the second quarter, weaker-than-expected figures revealed today.

The outturn, which compared with 4.8% the previous quarter, was offset by separate data showing a surge in consumer spending after restrictions were relaxed in June.

Asian markets were mixed on the back of the China updates, while European and US investors are focused on more bank sector earnings after yesterday’s disappointing reports from JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

Lockdowns hit Burberry sales, shares fall

08:35 , Graeme Evans

Burberry shares are down 4% after the luxury goods group’s first quarter update revealed the impact on China lockdowns on its performance. Comparable store sales were 1% higher, but this rate rose to 16% when excluding mainland China.

Burberry's retail revenues increased 5.4% to £505 million across the 13 weeks to July 2, although without currency tailwinds the figure was flat on a year earlier.

Burberry said: “Our performance in mainland China has been encouraging since our stores reopened in June and we are actively managing the headwind from inflation.”

The company continues to target high-single digit revenue growth and 20% margins in the medium term.

Chief executive Jonathan Akeroyd said: “While the current macro-economic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth.”

Fevertree warns over costs surge

08:13 , Graeme Evans

Mixers firm Fevertree Drinks has warned on profits, despite robust consumer demand in its key markets of the UK and United States.

It reported “rapid shifts” in its operational and cost backdrop over the last eight weeks, including through the restricted availability of glass and labour shortages as it seeks to ramp up production on America’s East Coast.

Chief executive Tim Warrillow said: “Whilst we are seeing positive top line performance and expect to deliver good revenue growth for the full year, the challenging logistical and cost headwinds we highlighted previously have significantly worsened in recent months and we now expect them to notably impact our full year margins.”

Underlying earnings are now expected to be between £37.5 million and £45 million for the financial year, which compares with the range of £63 million to £66 million forecast in May.

Shares fell 29% to 845p following the update.

FTSE 100 to open higher, more bank earnings due

07:45 , Graeme Evans

The impact of Covid lockdowns on China’s economy was revealed today when figures showed economic growth slowed to 0.4% in the second quarter of the year.

The annual GDP figure compares with a growth rate of 4.8% in the previous quarter and market expectations for around 1%. It leaves Beijing struggling to meet its 5.5% growth target for this year, which follows the 8.1% recorded in 2021.

A bigger-than-expected rebound in the country’s retail sales for June offset the disappointing GDP release, leading to a mixed session for Asian stock markets.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Having been locked down for most of April and May the Chinese consumer went out and did a little bit of catchup spending, but confidence still remains weak with restrictions remaining in place in certain parts of the country.”

European stock markets are expected to open higher, lifted by a cooling of expectations for a percentage point rise in US interest rates at the Federal Reserve’s July meeting.

This offset some of the damage caused by yesterday’s disappointing earnings reports from JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley.

US futures markets are pointing slightly higher ahead of the release of more banking sector earnings from Citigroup and Wells Fargo. CMC Markets also expects the FTSE 100 index to open 52 points higher at 7,092.