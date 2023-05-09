FTSE 100 Live: House prices slip in April; China export growth slows

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is expected to open roughly level this morning, after strong trading so far today in Asia, despite a slowdown in Chinese export growth.

Halifax released its latest House Price Index this morning, showing a dip in prices in April after three consecutive months of recovery.

Watchdog opens probe into audit of Joules by Deloitte

07:57 , Michael Hunter

London’s acountancy watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council announced today that it has opened an investigation into the audit of the collapsed fashion retailer Joules by Deloitte LLP.

The FRC said the investigation concerned the work carried out by Deloitte for the year ended on May 30 2021.

The decision to take the action was made at the FRC’s Conduct Committee on 20 March 2023. The investigation will be conducted by the FRC’s Enforcement Division under the Audit Enforcement Procedure.

Joules. famous for its range of designer women’s wear, was bought out of administration by Next in December 2022 for £34 million.

A Deloitte UK spokesperson said: “We will co-operate fully with the Financial Reporting Council’s investigation and remain committed to the highest standards of audit quality.”

JD Sports to buy French trainer chain Courir for £283 million

07:38 , Michael Hunter

High street clothing chain JD Sports has announced a major expansion into European markets via a €325 million (£283 million) deal to buy Courir of France.

JD said Courir is “a business that is held in high regard in the European sportswear community,” and that part of the appeal of the deal was Courir’s stores that operate “with a primary focus on a female consumer.”

The move follows JD’s recent strategy overhaul, in which it outlined intentions to increase growth

JD said today that for 2022, Courir had consolidated revenues of €609.8 million.

Courir has 313 stores in six European countries, including 191 in France and 24 in Spain.

Sterling above $1.26, US inflation in focus

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Sterling remains above $1.26 - near its highest level in a year - as traders bet that the Bank of England will hike interest rates by at least another quarter point on Thursday.

The pound’s recent strength against the US dollar also reflects signs that the Federal Reserve may be near the peak of its tightening cycle.

Elsewhere, oil prices have slipped back after a stronger session yesterday saw Brent Crude futures shake off last week’s economy-led weakness to top $77 a barrel.

The oil benchmark stood at $76.47 this morning, while gold was slightly stronger at $2026 an ounce.

US stock markets were flat on Monday as attention turns to tomorrow’s inflation reading, with economists looking for an unchanged annual rate of 5% in April.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 25 points higher at 7803 as London shares catch up with Friday’s strong finish on Wall Street, when robust jobs figures eased jitters over the US economy.

WANdisco appoints former sage boss Stephen Kelly as interim CEO

07:20 , Simon Hunt

Beleaguered tech firm WANdisco has appointed the former boss of Sage Stephen Kelly to become its interim CEO as it continues to deal with an internal investigation into potential fraud by an employee.

Kelly was CEO of Sage from 2014 to 2018 before he was abruptly ousted and put on gardening leave for nine months.

Kelly said: “As a passionate champion of UK Tech companies striving to become Number 1 on the global stage, I am excited by the prospect of joining WANdisco.

“I am a firm believer in the potential of WANdisco’s technology to become a market leader and, whilst there is much work to be done, I have relished my previous UK listed turnaround roles.”

Kelly previously blasted the board of WANdisco for the firm’s “dramatic demise” after it found a huge hole in its financial statements.

He said: “The ‘best case’ conclusion is this dramatic demise has resulted from poor governance and a woeful control environment. The Board, Chair/CEO, CFO are all conflicted in the crisis. Now the Board should be helping an external investigation and NOT leading it internally.”

House prices down slightly in April

07:07 , Daniel O'Boyle

House prices declined slightly in April, according to the latest data from Halifax.

The average house price was down 0.3% from March to £286,896, ending a three-month trend of growth. However, this was still up year-on-year and quarter and quarter.

The average price is still £7,000 less than the peak reached in the Summer, before the tumult of the mini-Budget.

“The economy has proven to be resilient, with a robust labour market and consumer price inflation predicted to decelerate sharply in the coming months,” Kim Kinnaird, director of Halifax Mortgages, said. “Mortgage rates are now stabilising, and though they remain well above the average of recent years, this gives important certainty to would-be buyers. While the housing market as a whole remains subdued, the number of properties for sale is also slowly increasing, as sellers adapt to market conditions.”

Export growth slows in China

06:52 , Simon Hunt

Export growth slid from 14.8% to 8.5% in China in April, coming in slightly ahead of analyst expectations of 8% according to a Reuters poll, in fresh signs the country’s economy continues to struggle despite the lifting of Covid restrictions.

Imports fell 7.9% compared to last year in a mark of weak domestic demand.

Zichun Huang, China economist at Capital Economics, said: “Given the gloomy outlook for external demand, we think exports will decline further before bottoming out later this year.

“We still think reopening rebound in domestic demand will drive a recovery in imports over the coming months.”