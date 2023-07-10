FTSE 100 Live: Thames Water shareholders pump in £750m as nationalisation threat looms, shares seen flat

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 is set to open slightly lower this morning, remaining close to the lowest point it’s reached all year, after losing 275 points last week.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to make his Mansion House speech this evening, and is expected to set out a number of major reforms to boost the attractiveness of the City.

Thames Water gets £750 million from investors

08:39 , Michael Hunter

Thames Water announced today that its shareholders will put a further £750 million as it continues to grapple with a $14 billion debt burden while also funding upgrades to its ageing distribution network.

The cash injection was short of the £1.5 billion the water regulator said last week that Thames needed. The company itself also said today that it would be seeking £2.5 billion from investors over the span of its next business plan, which runs between 2025 and 2030.

There has been speculation that the London utility has been at risk of temporary nationalisation, which the company has denied, pointing to it a £4.4 billion pipeline of cash.

It revealed today that its former CEO, Sarah Bentley, who resigned suddenly last month after under three years in the job, received a payoff of almost £500,000 when she walked out on the £1.6 million-a-year job.

Another big jump in mortgage prices

08:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

Average fixed mortgage rates were up by almost 0.1 percentage points today, as chaos in the market continues to ramp up.

According to Moneyfacts, the average 2-year fixed residential mortgage rate is now 6.63%, up from 6.54% on Friday. The average 5-year deal rose to 6.13% from 6.04%.

Buy-to-let rates also jumped, with the average two-year buy-to-let mortgage now bringing an interest rate of 6.81%, while for five-year deals this was 6.6%.

Today’s rise followed two relatively calm days, but with gilt yields continuing to climb and the number of products on the market still low at 4,631, even higher rates are likely.

FTSE 100 flat amid property downgrades, Future up 4%

08:28 , Graeme Evans

London’s blue-chip shares are struggling to make headway, with the FTSE 100 index broadly unchanged at 7257.58 in early dealings.

BT shares are half a penny cheaper at 121.7p after the telecoms giant confirmed that chief executive Philip Jansen is to step down within the next 12 months.

Other fallers included student accommodation firm Unite Group, which eased 9.5p to 837.5p despite announcing that its properties are 98% sold for 2023/24.

Broker downgrades impacted Land Securities, which fell 6.2p to 566p, and warehouse firm Segro after HSBC valued the shares at 608p. The blue-chip stock fell 4.6p to 705p.

The FTSE 250 index is 68.14 points lower at 17,935.83, although plans by publisher Future to return up to £45 million through buybacks meant its shares rallied 4% or 33.5p to 726.5p.

Today’s opening market snapshot

08:22 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at all the key data as the FTSE 100 opens flat

OnTheMarket warns of fewer property transactions, but still expects profit growth

07:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

Property portal OnTheMarket says “there will undoubtedly be significantly fewer transactions this year” amid ever-growing interest rate fears, but still expects its profits to rise.

In the year to 31 January, the business made a profit of £8 million, up by 38%, but all businesses in the property sector face big challenges ahead. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed in the past six weeks, with the average two-year fix now at more than 6..5% and the average five-year deal above 6%.

“The sales market is particularly challenging, with lower levels of new buyer activity as we move towards the second half of the year,” the firm said. “In uncertain times, some active buyers may decide to ‘wait and see’. This impacts levels of new sales agreed, reducing the value of the agents’ under-offer sales pipelines. The volatility in the mortgage markets in particular is having a negative effect on transaction numbers.

“Whilst it is too early to make any forecasts, there will undoubtedly be significantly fewer transactions this year than in the previous two years.”

Yet despite that, CEO Jason Tebb told the Standard that the business is still expected to meet its profit guidance. He said that in a time of volatility, the site’s valuation tools were becoming more important.

“The second half of the year might be a bit more challenging than the first but we’ve always been focused on these serious leads,” he said. “Valuations have always been the lifeblood of the business. The fact we’ve managed to increase our valuations is very impressive to us.”

Markets flat amid focus on China and US inflation

07:23 , Graeme Evans

European stock markets remain under pressure after last week’s worst performance since March.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open three points lower at 7254, while benchmarks in Paris and Frankfurt are also forecast to trade near their opening marks.

Last week’s hefty sell-off was driven by softer economic data at a time when central banks are showing no signs of easing up on interest rate rises.

Today’s uncertain start reflects caution ahead of Wednesday’s June US inflation reading, which is expected to show a further drop in the headline rate from 4% to 3.2%.

However, US Federal Reserve policymakers will be concerned that core inflation is only forecast to fall from 5.3% to 5%.

In China, deflation is in view after this morning’s latest consumer prices reading came in flat compared with expectations for a 0.2% rise.

Shares in Hong Kong rose on speculation that the June figures may prompt China’s central bank to announce further stimulus measures.

Tesco sticks with WANdisco in $200k contract renewal

07:18 , Simon Hunt

Supermarket giant Tesco has put its faith in beleaguered tech firm WANdisco with the renewal of a contract worth $200k.

The deal marks the latest effort by the software firm to woo blue-chip companies into working with it after it encountered a black hole in its sales projections earlier in the year.

WANdisco said: “The Company continues to endeavour to share with investors news of new contracts and renewals, including those of smaller sizes, in order to communicate the ongoing progress being made in re-engaging with current and prospective customers and positioning WANdisco for long-term growth and success.”

(PA Archive)

