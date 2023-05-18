FTSE 100 Live: Massive job cuts at BT by 2029; Royal Mail £1bn loss

(Evening Standard)

Plans for mass job cuts at BT and a big loss at the owner of strike-hit Royal Mail are among today’s major corporate developments.

Investors have also heard from the bosses of Burberry, National Grid and the Mr Kipling owner Premier Foods.

The FTSE 100 index, meanwhile, is higher after Wall Street was boosted yesterday by optimism that the US can avoid a debt default.

National Grid profits near £5 billion as it calls for rule changes on green power connections

08:01 , Michael Hunter

Annual profits at the distributor of the UK’s electricity neared the £5 billion today, and it emphasised its call for changes to the rules on connecting green energy projects to the network.

National Grid’s operating profit for 2023 hit £4.8 billion, up 12%, with profits from its core electricity distribution business surging by almost two-fifths to £1.2 billion. It raised investment to a record £7.7 billion, up 15%.

The FTSE 100 company’s CEO. John Pettigrew, said the numbers came “at a pivotal moment moment in the decarbonisation journey” and repeated his call for rules to be overhauled.

“I think everyone is starting to recognise the scale of the transformation that is going to be required ... we need a much more agile regulatory framework,” he told The Standard.

He called for an end to the first-come-first-served approach to connecting new power projects to the grid, in favour of a more selective approach, to prioritise ones that are ready, and an “amnesty” for ones that need to leave the queue.

BoE governor to be quizzed by Treasury committee

07:58 , Graeme Evans

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey is to appear before MPs this morning as the cross-party Treasury select committee continues its inquiry into quantitative tightening.

The session will examine the impact of the previous policy of quantitative easing in the outbreak of double-digit inflation and whether tightening will bring inflation down.

Deputy governors Ben Broadbent and Dave Ramsden are also due to give evidence in a hearing that is taking place at Threadneedle Street from 10.15am.

Quantitative easing, which involves bond buying in order to bring down long-term interest rates, was last used in November 2020.

The Bank has faced criticism for being too slow in tightening monetary policy, although Bailey has argued that no-one could have foreseen the price impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Bank started its rate hiking cycle in December 2021, when inflation was at 5.1% and over double the 2% target, and began selling the assets it purchased from last November onwards. It has now lifted the base rate for 12 meetings in a row to 4.5%, with more likely to be needed if inflation pressures persist.

Mass job cuts to come at BT

07:29 , Simon English

UP to 55,000 jobs could go from BT by the end of the decade as AI powered robots are employed to do customer service and the telecom giant completes its full-fibre internet network.

At the moment BT employs 130,000 and has been, in the words of CEO Philip Jansen, “building like fury” its ultra-fast broadband matrix.

Once that is done, a new, “leaner, high-tech” company will need far fewer people to service the network.

While no jobs are directly on the line today, BT is trying to prepare workers and the market for where it thinks the business will be in seven or eight years time.

In a results statement today the company guided for a reduction in the “labour resource” from 130,000 to between 75,000 and 90,000.

Unions are likely to begin fighting for those jobs very soon.

Continental Europe drives profit up at Burberry as shoppers flock to Paris over London

07:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

Continental Europe drove profit up for Burberry in the year to the end of April, in the latest sign that foreign tourists are ditching London for Paris and Rome as the “tourist tax” continues to hit the capital.

Profit came to £634 million, up 21%, as sales rose above £3 billion.

Much of the growth was driven by Burberry’s Europe, Middle, East, Asia and Africa division. This includes the UK, where sales were up to £257 million, but the fashion house said that the main overperformer was continental Europe.

Burberry’s chair Gerry Murphy has been among the business leaders warning that the end of VAT-free shopping for tourists in the UK would cause shoppers to choose cities in mainland Europe over London.

Royal Mail made £1 billion loss after cutting thousands of jobs

07:15 , Simon Hunt

Royal Mail made a loss of £1 billion in the year to the end of March 2023 after the postal service was hit by a wave of strikes and slump in demand for parcel deliveries.

Royal Mail owner International Distribution Services said the loss was “due to industrial action, inability to deliver the in-year benefits of planned productivity improvements, lower test kit volumes and a weaker online retail market.”

The firm said it had completed a 10,000 reduction in its staff numbers by the end of March, and last month reached a deal with the Communication Workers Union that would see a 10% pay rise and profit share scheme for remaining staff.

IDS chair Keith Williams said: “I said before that we had reached a crossroads at Royal Mail. Now that we have a negotiators agreement with CWU that will shortly go out to ballot, and thanks to the good progress made on our five-point plan to stabilise Royal Mail, our destination is coming into sight.”

“If ratified, the CWU agreement provides greater job security and increased rewards - through both pay and profit share - for our employees. Successful delivery of the agreement will be key.”

US debt ceiling optimism boosts Wall Street, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:11 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set for a stronger session after Wall Street markets rallied on optimism that the US can avoid a debt default.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite all finished in the region of 1.2% higher after encouraging comments on the debt ceiling were made last night by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The buying momentum means the 100 leading shares of the tech-focused Nasdaq have now retraced 50% of the declines from the November 2021 record highs.

CMC Markets expects London’s FTSE 100 index to end this week’s downbeat run by opening 26 points higher to 7749.

Meanwhile, sterling stood slightly lower at just below $1.25 as attention turns to this morning’s Treasury Select Committee appearance by Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:43 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

