FTSE 100 Live: Budget u-turn hopes lift stocks, Royal Mail jobs warning

(Evening Standard)

UK-focused shares are expected to continue their rebound today as hopes grow for a u-turn on some of the tax cuts in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s recent mini-Budget.

Stocks including Lloyds Banking Group rose sharply on Thursday as yields on government debt fell sharply on the speculation.

The FTSE 100 index is expected to trade higher, aided by last night’s turnaround on Wall Street after hot inflation figures had earlier boosted interest rate rise expectations.

Royal Mail to cut thousands of jobs

07:36 , Simon Hunt

Royal Mail is set to cut as many as 5,000 jobs over the next year, according to its parent company International Distributions Services.

In a statement the firm said: “We will be starting the process of consulting on rightsizing the business in response to the impact of industrial action, delays in delivering agreed productivity improvements and lower parcel volumes,.

It comes as the firm reported an operating loss of £219 million for the first half of the year, with a full-year loss of £350 million expected.

FTSE 100 seen higher, US bank earnings due

07:30 , Graeme Evans

US shares had a remarkable ride yesterday after a third consecutive decline in US inflation to 8.2% came in above the 8.1% forecast, fuelled by a rise in core inflation to 6.6% in September.

The S&P 500 index initially fell 2%, reflecting expectations for further 0.75% rises in US interest rates next month and in December.

But a two-year low prompted a surprise turnaround for the US benchmark as it ended a run of six consecutive days in the red to close 2.65% higher.

The dollar weakened despite the US rate rise speculation, with sterling at $1.13 this morning amid the budget u-turn speculation.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 70 points higher at 6920, having finished in positive territory during yesterday’s rollercoaster session.

Michael Hewson, CMC’s chief market analyst, said: “While Downing Street has denied such a u-turn will happen, markets seem to think that the Chancellor won’t have a choice, and his early departure from IMF meetings in Washington appears to suggest that something is afoot.

“There is also an expectation that whatever the Bank of England and Governor Bailey says about ending the support for the gilt market today, if we get further turbulence next week they will have little choice but to step in and provide liquidity to the market.”

Today’s session will also see the first batch of third quarter earnings from the US banking sector, with figures due from heavyweights JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup.