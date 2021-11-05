FTSE 100 Live: British Airways owner posts loss ahead of US travel re-opening, Bank of England reaction

(ESI)

The battered fortunes of International Airlines Group are in the spotlight today after the British Airways owner reported another big loss for its most recent quarter.

However, boss Luis Gallego told the City that trends are improving and that Monday's reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor is a pivotal moment for the industry.

Elsewhere today, markets were digesting the implications of yesterday's surprise move by the Bank of England to hold rates and also looking ahead to the release of monthly payroll figures in the US. The pound held firm today at 1.35 against the US dollar.

House prices rise again

08:13 , Graeme Evans

The average house price is now at a record £270,027, Halifax said today after recording a 0.9% or £2,500 monthly change and a 8.1% rise compared with a year earlier.

One of the key drivers of activity has been the race for space as buyers seek larger properties, often further from urban centres.

But Halifax said first-time buyers, supported by parental deposits, improved mortgage access and low borrowing costs, have also fuelled the growth.

Mortgage rates are set to rise in the coming months, but probably not as quickly as some had feared after the Bank of England opted against a rise in interest rates yesterday.

When the Nationwide published its own figures earlier this week, it said the price of a typical UK home had broken through the £250,000 threshold for the first time.

BA owner upbeat despite loss

07:56 , Graeme Evans

The latest results from IAG show a smaller operating loss of 452 million euros (£384.8 million) for the third quarter, leading to an overall deficit of 2.5 billion euros (£2.1 billion) across the first nine months of the year.

The British Airways and Iberia owner also generated cash for the first time since the pandemic and improved its liquidity position to its highest ever of 12.1 billion euros (£10.3 billion) by the end of October.

IAG chief executive Luis Gallego said the focus is now on returning the group to profitability next year: “There's a significant recovery underway and our teams across the group are working hard to capture every opportunity.”

He added: "The full reopening of the transatlantic travel corridor from Monday is a pivotal moment for our industry. British Airways is serving more US destinations than any transatlantic carrier and we're delighted that we can get our customers flying again.”

Bank under pressure after rates decision

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Markets reacted strongly to yesterday's surprise decision by the Bank of England to hold interest rates, with the domestic-focused FTSE 250 index up 1.5% by last night's close and the pound down by around 1.5% against the US dollar.

Sterling was trading just below 1.35 this morning, with the blue-chip FTSE 100 index forecast to open slightly lower ahead of the publication of key monthly jobs figures in the US.

The Bank held interest rates at 0.1%, even though its latest projections showed inflation peaking at around 5% in April. Deutsche Bank's UK economists now see lift-off for rates in December, with an increase of 0.15% followed by 0.25% hikes in May and February 2023.

Michael Hewson of CMC Markets said: “If you were a student looking to write a paper on the dos and don’ts of monetary policy, then this week’s events will have offered a rich seam of content.

“That’s not to say the bank erred in holding rates as they did, but it was more about the messaging leading up to it.”

Sir Dave Ramsden, the Bank's deputy governor for markets and banking, voted to raise rates as well as end quantitative easing. He is due to field questions from businesses and community organisations when he appears at a national agency briefing this lunchtime alongside chief economist Huw Pill.

The focus later today will also be on the US non-farm payrolls report amid expectations that around 450,000 jobs will have been added in October. The September payrolls number came in at 194,000, the lowest this year, but there was an upward revision to the August number to 366,000.

Hewson added: “It is hard to escape the feeling that the recovery in the US labour market has been running out of steam in recent months.”