FTSE 100 Live: Brent crude price near $110, shares steady after interest rate hikes

Oil prices have moved further away from $100 a barrel as ceasefire hopes fade in Ukraine and the energy industry ramps up warnings of a major supply shock from Russian sanctions.

Brent crude was near to $110 a barrel today, having surged by 9% yesterday.

Stock markets continue to weather the energy price storm, however, with the FTSE 100 index holding on to this week’s gains after the Bank of England said it expected that future interest rate rises will be modest.

FTSE 100 slips but higher over week

09:25 , Graeme Evans

A strong week for the London market is ending on a flat note after the FTSE 100 index slipped 13.22 points to 7372.12 and the FTSE 250 fell 47.59 points to 20,928.

The top flight is still 3% higher since Monday morning and remains close to its opening mark for the year thanks to its exposure to commodities and defensive stocks.

Today’s top-flight fallers include BP, which dropped 1% despite oil prices holding their position at near to $108 a barrel after yesterday’s 9% surge for Brent crude. Rolls-Royce eased 2% and British Airways owner IAG fell 1% after the latest spike in oil prices.

Cineworld shares rose 1.5p to 37.6p on their last day in the FTSE 250 index before the chain loses its place in the quarterly reshuffle.

Mixed picture ahead of Chancellor’s spring statement

09:05 , Graeme Evans

Energy independence, defence, levelling-up and the cost of living will provide the main focus when Chancellor Rishi Sunak gives his spring statement on Wednesday.

Capital Economics expects a fiscal package of about £10 billion in 2022/23 (0.5% of GDP), with around half aimed at easing the cost of living crisis and the rest devoted to higher defence spending.

A strong recovery from the pandemic means updated official forecasts should show public sector borrowing £23 billion below expectations in 2021/22, according to Deutsche Bank.

But that’s where the good news ends for Sunak, with Deutsche Bank warning that slower growth and higher inflation will cost the Chancellor some £10 billion in 2022/23. A further £5 billion hit will come from measures to offset the energy price spike.

Deutsche Bank’s senior economist Sanjay Raja expects the Chancellor to voice a positive tone on the medium-term resilience of the UK economy, setting the stage for the Autumn Budget and a pivot to a smaller state.

He said: “Ultimately, we expect the Chancellor to reiterate that tax rises and fiscal prudence now should give way to tax cuts later, perhaps as early as the next fiscal year – ahead of a potential general election.”

Private equity circles Ted Baker

08:18 , Graeme Evans

Ted Baker shares have jumped 20% after a US-based private equity firm confirmed its interest in a possible offer for the UK fashion chain.

Sycamore Partners, whose previous retail investments have included Kurt Geiger and Nine West, said it was in the early stages of considering whether to make an offer.

Ted Baker shares rose 8% last night for a market value of just over £160 million, and were up another 21.25p to 120p today. That compares with a share price of more than 2000p in the FTSE 250 index in 2018.

Its stock market fortunes unravelled following a series of setbacks, including profit warnings and an overstatement of inventories.

Chief executive Rachel Osborne took the helm in 2020 and has rejuvenated its fortunes, resulting in an encouraging performance over the Christmas period. She said last month: “Ted is emerging from Covid a stronger, more sustainable business and we're excited for the future.”

Analysts at Liberum and Panmure Gordon had price targets of 225p and 300p following the most recent trading update.

Oil rises and gold lower, FTSE 100 steady

07:34 , Graeme Evans

Fears of prolonged disruption to global energy supplies have forced oil prices up by another 2% today, with Brent crude futures now at almost $110 a barrel.

Diminishing hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the International Energy Agency’s warning of a potential supply shock due to Russian sanctions sent Brent up 9% yesterday.

The benchmark peaked at $139 a barrel at the start of last week, only to fall back below $100 a barrel a few days later.

The continued inflationary pressures have failed to knock stock markets, however, with the FTSE 100 index yesterday up 93 points and due to open 15 points higher at 7400 today.

The top flight’s performance was helped by yesterday’s message from the Bank of England that its approach to future monetary policy tightening will be modest.

This more cautious tone was in contrast to the US Federal Reserve’s warning the previous day that it may increase interest rates at all six of this year’s remaining policy meetings.

The prospect of further rate increases in the US weighed on the price of gold, despite the precious metal’s appeal at times of global uncertainty. At $1,935 an ounce, gold is heading for its worst week since November.

