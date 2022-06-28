FTSE 100 Live: Brent crude price rise continues, Nike shares fall

(Evening Standard)

Oil supply issues and the possibility of a price cap on Russian energy exports today ensured no let-up in inflationary pressures.

Brent crude is up for a third session in a row at $117 a barrel, reflecting the G7 plan and speculation that two major oil producers are near capacity limits.

Amid uncertain trading for global stock markets, shares in sportswear giant Nike were lower last night despite better-than-expected full-year results.

FTSE 100 rallies, BP 2% higher

08:26 , Graeme Evans

European stock markets have made a stronger-than-expected start after the FTSE 100 index climbed almost 1% or 67.11 points to 7325.

Oil giants BP and Shell rose 2% as they benefited from the latest increase in the Brent crude price, while miners including Glencore and Rio Tinto were 4% higher.

The performance was more restrained in the FTSE 250, where the likes of Aston Martin Lagonda and cruise ship business Carnival helped London’s second-tier index to improve 0.4% to 19,402.

Today’s improvement comes despite a lacklustre start to the week for major Wall Street indices amid pressure on major technology stocks.

Brent crude at $117 a barrel, Nike shares fall

08:01 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices are up for the third session in a row amid speculation that major producers United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are operating close to their near-term capacity limits.

Today’s latest 2% rise in Brent crude to $117 a barrel also reflected the possibility of fresh G7 sanctions involving a price cap on Russian oil.

The ongoing inflationary pressures have done little for the mood for global stock markets, with Wall Street’s leading indices finishing moderately lower on Monday.

The FTSE 100 index bucked the trend yesterday with a gain of 0.7% and the FTSE 250 cheered more than 1%, although IG Index expects London’s top flight will today ease seven points from last night’s close of 7258.

US futures markets are also pointing to a weak start after technology stocks came under pressure during Monday’s session.

Nike shares were 3% lower in trading following the closing bell after its better-than-expected fourth quarter and full-year results were offset by guidance on trading this year.