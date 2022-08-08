FTSE 100 Live: Brent crude near $95 despite bumper US jobs report

(Evening Standard)

Oil prices have remained near to a six-month low, despite Friday’s US jobs report easing fears about an imminent global recession.

The US economy added 528,000 jobs last month, a figure more than double Wall Street estimates. Brent crude, which fell by 9% last week to its lowest level in almost six months, has remained near to $95 a barrel.

Expectations that the US Federal Reserve will need another big interest rate rise in September to control rising prices boosted the dollar, with attention now focused on July’s inflation reading due on Wednesday.

FTSE 100 Live Monday

Markets hold firm after robust US jobs report

Joules shares jump 50% on Next investment plan

FTSE 100 higher, Joules surges on Next talks

10:17 , Graeme Evans

Shares in lifestyle brand Joules surged today as investors welcomed a potential £15 million investment from retail giant Next.

Joules, whose valuation has slumped this year as it grapples with rising costs, supply chain challenges and weaker consumer demand, confirmed talks over an investment that would result in Next becoming a strategic minority shareholder.

The potential partnership would also see Joules gain access to Next’s Total Platform system, which enables third party retailers to grow their sales without large capital costs.

The AIM-listed shares jumped more than 50%, up 17p to 50p after Joules issued a statement responding to weekend speculation. Next shares edged up 6p to 6450p.

AJ Bell financial analyst Danni Hewson said: “Next doesn’t typically buy companies outright so it seems unlikely that an initial investment in Joules will lead to a full takeover.

“Instead, expect to see it become an influential shareholder and for more of Joules’ products to appear on Next’s website.”

Elsewhere, investors were focused on a potential major deal in the mining sector after former FTSE 100-listed stock BHP revealed a £5 billion approach to Sydney-based Oz Minerals.

The move has the potential to add more copper and nickel to BHP’s portfolio, but its hopes of success have been dealt a blow after the Oz board rejected the interest.

Story continues

BHP shares were 16p lower at 2230.5p in a session when mining stocks were generally higher on the back of China’s better-than-expected export figures.

Friday’s bumper US jobs report also helped lift the demand outlook, given that the world’s largest economy added 528,000 jobs last month compared with the forecast 250,000.

The FTSE 100 index maintained its recent momentum by adding another 28.34 points to 7468.08. Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown led the risers board as shares improved by another 7% or 66.2p to 952p, having added 5% following results on Friday.

The UK-focused FTSE 250 added 27.47 points to 20,078.95, with defence technology firm Qinetiq among the risers following Friday evening’s £483 million deal to buy US-based cyber, data analytics and software development firm Avantus Federal.

Chief executive Steve Wadey called the proposed acquisition an “important step” in Qinetiq’s five-year plan to expand its presence in the world’s largest security and defence market. Shares rose 4.6p to 380.6p.

FTSE 100 higher, Hargreaves Lansdown up 6%

08:53 , Graeme Evans

European stock markets have opened the week on the front foot, with the FTSE 100 index up 0.4% or 30.95 points to 7470.69.

Investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown led the risers board as shares improved by another 6% or 54p to 940.2p, having added 5% following results on Friday.

Mining stocks including Anglo American and Antofagasta rallied by 2% after sentiment was boosted by a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the United States and robust exports data from China.

The FTSE 250 cheered 59.41 points to 20,110.89, with defence technology firm Qinetiq among the risers following Friday evening’s £483 million deal to buy US-based cyber, data analytics and software development firm Avantus Federal.

Chief executive Steve Wadey called the acquisition an “important step” in Qinetiq’s five-year plan to expand its presence in the world’s largest security and defence market.

Jobs report lifts dollar, inflation in focus

08:00 , Graeme Evans

Expectations for another big hike in US interest rates were fuelled on Friday following a surprisingly strong non-farm payrolls report.

The addition of 528,000 jobs was double the 260,000 forecast and helped to push back against claims that the US economy is already in recession.

But it also served to reinforce Wall Street speculation that the Federal Reserve is poised to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points in September.

The dollar, which has weakened recently on hopes that the Fed is ready to soften its monetary policy approach, has firmed to leave sterling back below $1.21.

US inflation is at 9.1%, with Wednesday’s reading for July likely to be a key factor in determining the next stage of the Fed’s approach.

Futures trading points to a slightly weaker session on Wall Street later, while CMC Markets has forecast that the FTSE 100 index will open 10 points higher at 7458.