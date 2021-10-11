FTSE 100 Live: Asos shares slide as CEO quits, Brent crude price remains high, Wall Street banks in focus

(ESI)

Speculation over an early rise in UK interest rates continued today after oil prices stayed near multi-year highs and a Bank of England policymaker warned inflationary pressures could become more persistent if action is not taken.

The comments from Michael Saunders that markets are right to start betting on faster rate rises strengthened the pound and pushed the 10-year bond yield close to levels last seen in May 2019.

Brent crude was today trading at a three-year high of near $84 a barrel, which helped the FTSE 100 index to rise on the back of gains for commodity-based stocks. ASOS shares slid 15% after a profits warning and the exit of chief executive Nick Beighton.

FTSE 100 Live Monday

ASOS shares sink after profits warning

Pound higher on rate rise signal

Brent crude at three-year high

Sentiment weakest since last summer

Harmony Energy and Pod Point bring battery power to the City

09:31 , Oscar Williams-Grut

Investors are being given the chance to back batteries and battery power through two new London floats.

Harmony Energy Income Trust, a new fund investing in battery storage infrastructure, and Pod Point, the electrical vehicle charging business, both announced plans to IPO on Monday. Both companies pitched their floats as opportunities for investor to cash in on the race to reach net zero emission

Harmony Energy is seeking to raise £230 million to invest in ‘shovel ready’ battery storage projects underpinned by a contract with electric car maker Tesla. Harmony has struck a deal to buy Tesla’s Megapack batteries, which can be used for 2 hours, and use the car maker’s Autobidder AI software, which manages energy trading with the National Grid.

Separately, Pod Point announced plans to list in London. The company, founded in 2009, installs and runs electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the UK. Pod Point has installed over 89,000 home charge points and 13,000 commercial units, many of them through partnerships with companies like Barratt Homes, Lidl, and Tesco. Revenues grew 123% in the first half of 2021 to £26.5 million.

FTSE 100 higher, ASOS slides

08:27 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is slightly higher at 7112, aided by a further rally for oil stocks after the price of Brent crude lifted 1.5% overnight to $83.71 a barrel. Mining giants including Anglo American also improved by more than 1%.

The pound strengthened slightly against the US dollar, to $1.3644, after external Bank of England policy committee member Michael Saunders said markets were right to start betting on faster rate rises.

Saunders is one of the more “hawkish” members of the committee, but his comments are still significant after governor Andrew Bailey warned of the inflation consequences if the Bank is too slow to act.

Rising wages and higher freight costs are clearly being felt by online fashion giant ASOS, whose shares tumbled 11% after its warning that 2022 profits will be short of City expectations. Nick Beighton is also leaving after six years as chief executive.

Asos CEO to leave the fashion business

08:03 , Joanna Bourke

Asos chief executive Nick Beighton is stepping down from the London-headquartered online fashion giant.

An announcement that Beighton, who has been boss at the retailer for six years and worked at the company since 2012, came alongside details of the group’s next chairman.

Ian Dyson, currently senior independent non-executive director and audit committee chair, will lead the board, replacing Adam Crozier as chairman. The latter is moving to BT to do the same role.

Sentiment weakens

07:55 , Graeme Evans

The recent stock market jitters are highlighted in Deutsche Bank's latest monthly sentiment survey, which shows that the majority of respondents think there's another correction in the pipeline before the year is out.

The survey, which took place last week and covers 600 market professionals worldwide, found that 71% expect at least another 5% off equities at some point in 2021. Short term equity sentiment is as negative as it has been since the summer of 2020.

The biggest risks to the market are now higher bond yields and inflation, alongside weaker growth. Covid-19 is no longer seen as one of the three biggest threats.

Deutsche Bank also finds fairly strong consensus that stagflation of some kind is more likely than not, especially in the UK where over 50% expect it in the next 12 months.

Oil rally continues

07:37 , Graeme Evans

Oil prices show few signs of budging from their multi-year highs, adding more inflationary pressures at the start of another testing week for global markets.

Brent crude is trading 1.6% higher at a new three-year high of $83.71 a barrel, with the US oil benchmark at a seven-year high of $80.31 a barrel after rising 5% last week on the switch away from soaring natural gas prices.

The inflationary outlook will be tested later this week, with producer price index data in the US and China. On Friday, there were more signs that the US labour market recovery appears to be running out of steam after the weakest non-farm payrolls figure this year.

Most economists had expected the September result to provide the final piece of the jigsaw for the US Federal Reserve to start the tapering of its $120 billion a month asset purchase programme, when it meets in a few weeks’ time.

Despite the weak figure, the impact of rising prices means there's still huge pressure for policymakers in the US and the UK to consider early rate rises.

Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets, said: “These concerns appear to be being articulated much more loudly in recent weeks, with the Bank of England becoming much more vocal in recent days.

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, external monetary policy committee member Michael Saunders said markets were right to start betting on faster rate rises, due to surging energy markets and labour shortages.

Hewson added: “He isn’t alone in thinking along these lines either after new chief economist Huw Pill voiced concerns over longer lasting inflation, something that the UK tends to be especially vulnerable to, while Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey also appears to be leaning in that direction as well.”

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open flat at 7095 in a week when confidence will also be tested by the start of Wall Street's third quarter earnings season, with figures due from JP Morgan Chase and CItigroup among others.