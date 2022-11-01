FTSE 100 Live: BP profits top £7 billion in Q3, Dow Jones up 14% in October

(Evening Standard)

BP is the latest oil major to report huge profits after revealing a quarterly surplus of $8.2 billion (£7.1 billion), driven by a surge in prices.

Shell and US-listed ExxonMobil and Chevron have already announced bumper profits, leading to calls for additional windfall taxes.

Stock markets, meanwhile, are starting the new month focused on tomorrow’s interest rates decision by the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England on Thursday. Last night, the Dow Jones Industrial Average posted its best month since 1976 after a 14% rise.

Made.com enters administration

07:53 , Simon Hunt

Made.com has filed for administration after the online furniture retailer failed to find a buyer to rescue the company.

In recent months, the company has warned it was considering cuts to staffing numbers and would need £70 million in funding to secure its future over the next 18 months.

Last week, Made said attempts to find a buyer had been unsuccessful. The company said: “Following further discussion, those parties have all now confirmed to the Company that they are unable to meet the necessary timetable. As a result, those discussions have been terminated and the Company is no longer in receipt of funding proposals or possible offers.”

The company’s shares have been suspended from trading on the London Stock Exchange’s Main Market for listed securities.

Stock markets rally in October, FTSE 100 seen higher

07:51 , Graeme Evans

October proved to be a much stronger month for financial markets, driven by speculation that central banks might soon ease back on rapid interest rate rises.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the way, jumping 14% during its best month since 1976 as investors returned to assets following a bruising third quarter.

The S&P 500 index rose 8% and the Nasdaq Composite by 4%, with London’s FTSE 100 index up by a more modest 3%.

Deutsche Bank noted that 25 out of the 38 non-currency assets in its coverage were in positive territory in October, the second-best month so far in 2022.

However, it also reported that gold prices declined for a seventh consecutive month for the first time since 1869. The run of declines has occurred as real yields have risen sharply, diminishing the appeal of a non-interest bearing asset.

In the session first of November, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 51 points higher at 7145.

BP profits hit £7.1 billion in Q3, buyback extended

07:35 , Graeme Evans

BP’s replacement cost profit amounted to $8.2 billion (£7.1 billion) for the quarter to 30 September, more than double the previous year after a surge in oil prices.

However, the figure was lower than the $8.5 billion (£7.4 billion) reported for the second quarter due to weaker refining margins and the softening in prices from levels earlier in the year.

The company intends to carry out a $2.5 billion (£2.2 billion) share buyback prior to announcing its fourth quarter results, bringing the total from 2022 surplus cash flow to $8.5 billion (£7.4 billion).

Chief executive Bernard Looney said: “This quarter's results reflect us continuing to perform while transforming. We remain focused on helping to solve the energy trilemma - secure, affordable and lower carbon energy.

“We are providing the oil and gas the world needs today - while at the same time - investing to accelerate the energy transition.”

Ocado partners with South Korean retail conglomerate to build customer fulfilment network

07:34 , Simon Hunt

Ocado has partnered with South Korean retail group Lotte to build its customer fulfilment network.

The deal will see the firm develop a network of six customer fulfilment centres to develop the firm’s online retail offering.

Lotte Group is one of the largest business conglomerates in South Korea with annual revenue of £45 billion.

Ocado may be hoping the deal will reverse its fortunes -- the stock is down 70% since the start of the year.