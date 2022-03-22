FTSE 100 Live: Borrowing setback for Chancellor, oil price surge continues

City Staff
·3 min read
(Evening Standard)
(Evening Standard)

Worse-than-expected public sector borrowing figures have dealt a blow to Chancellor Rishi Sunak ahead of tomorrow’s spring statement.

The total of £13.1 billion was the second-highest February figure since monthly records began in 1993 and much worse than the £8.1 billion forecast in the City. At around 94.7% of GDP, net debt is also at a level not seen since the early 1960s.

Energy prices also continue to pose a headache for the Chancellor after Brent crude surged on the back of moves by European leaders to impose an embargo on Russian oil.

Rising debt costs limit Chancellor’s options

08:21 , Graeme Evans

Despite today’s larger-than-expected figure for February, government borrowing is still £25.9 billion below the last official forecast from the Office for Budget Responsibility and half the level it stood at last year.

This reflects strong tax receipts as the economy recovers, although Chancellor RIshi Sunak’s hopes of using this windfall to manage cost of living pressures have been offset by inflation’s impact on debt costs.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said interest payments on government debt in the financial year have jumped £37.5 billion to £67 billion, partly as a result of higher coupons being paid on the £500 billion of inflation-linked gilts.

He added: “The Chancellor is clearly under huge pressure to fork out to help out with the cost of living crisis, but record levels of borrowing, combined with rising interest rates, will probably temper his generosity.”

Potential EU oil ban adds to Brent pressure

07:46 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude has risen to $118 a barrel after European leaders discussed a potential ban on Russian oil.

The embargo, which is opposed by Germany, adds to fears of a supply crisis as the EU currently gets about a quarter of its oil from Russia.

Recent attacks on Saudi Arabian oil facilities by Houthi rebels haven’t helped market sentiment, with Brent up 7% to $115 a barrel yesterday and by another 2.5% today.

The price peaked at $139 earlier this month before falling back to $100 last week.

The latest moves ensured the commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index continued its outperformance yesterday, closing 38 points higher at its best level since February 28.

Markets in Europe fell by about 0.5%, with the Dax under pressure after the Bundesbank downgraded its outlook for the German economy due to higher energy prices.

US markets also fell back after Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank wouldn’t hesitate to raise rates by more than a quarter percentage point in order to bring inflation back under control.

The Fed raised rates for the first time in more than three years last week and said it may do the same at all six of its policy meetings this year.

Despite expectations for more weak trading on Wall Street, CMC Markets is predicting a steady session for European markets with the FTSE 100 index set to open 10 points higher at 7452.

