FTSE 100 Live: Blue-chip shares near record as inflation pressures ease

(Evening Standard)

Record-breaking territory for the FTSE 100 index continues to be in focus after a better-than-expected start to the year for London shares.

The blue-chip index opened the week just 33 points off its all-time closing level, having rallied by more than 5% so far in 2023.

The improved performance reflects declining rates of inflation in the US and the eurozone, as well as encouragement from recent corporate trading updates.

FTSE 100 up 15 points, step closer to record high

08:04 , Simon Hunt

The FTSE 100 is up 15 points to 7,858 in the opening minutes of trade as it inches closer to a record high. Here’s a look at the biggest opening moves. Shares in Prudential PLC climbed the most, up 2.13% to 1320.5p.

Shares in Pearson PLC were up 1.21% to 939.8p.

Shares in Associated British Foods PLC were up 0.86% to 1810.5p.

Shares in Rio Tinto PLC fell the most. They were down -1.01% to 6156p.

Shares in Ocado Group PLC dropped -0.96% to 760.8p.

Shares in Pershing Square Holdings Ltd were down -0.84% to 2970p.

ITM Power warns on profits ahead of results of full review from CEO

07:57 , Michael Hunter

ITM Power, the green energy firm, warned today that its full-year loss would be higher than expected, ahead of the outcome of a full reveiw of the business being undertaken by its new CEO, Dennis Schulz.

Schulz took over from longstanding CEO Graham Cooley in December and embarked on what the company called “a detailed review” of operations. The profit warning covers the financial year ending April 30 this year. ITM designs and makes electrolyser systems that generate green hydrogen via technology involving proton exchange membranes.

It runs a factory at Bessemer Park in Sheffield and was the first hydrogen energy company to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. It has partnership agreements with , Shell, Linde, Hyundai, and Honda.

ITM will provide further guidance and “a strategic 12-month priorities plan” alongside its interim results due on January 31.

Celadon Pharmaceuticals becomes first high-THC medical cannabis maker in the UK to pass regulatory hurdle

07:35 , Simon Hunt

Celadon Pharmaceuticals becomes first high-THC medical cannabis maker in the UK to pass a regulatory hurdle after it was granted a Good Manufacturing Practice (“GMP”) registration by the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

In the UK currently, patients prescribed medicinal cannabis are reliant on imported product, often facing lengthy delays and high costs.

James Short, Chief Executive Officer of Celadon said: “With the receipt of GMP registration, Celadon has joined a very select group of cannabis-focused pharmaceutical companies globally.

“This is a tremendous milestone for the Company given the significant capital and regulatory requirements in this sector.”

FTSE 100 remains near record territory

07:32 , Graeme Evans

The record intraday high for the FTSE 100 index of 7903 was set in May 2018 and the all-time high close is 7877. The top flight closed at 7844 on Friday night, having delivered back-to-back weekly gains.

Hargreaves Lansdown senior markets analyst Susannah Streeter said: “Investors appear to have fallen back in love with UK assets, after a difficult period when the FTSE 100 was the wallflower among global indices.

“Confidence has rebounded as investors eye up China’s reopening, helping commodity stocks. A stronger than expected appetite from consumers has boosted the retail, travel and hospitality sectors, while banks are still riding the wave of higher interest rates.

“Things are looking up for the UK, and the Footsie is the flavour of the month, but there is a risk this could be a short-lived crush. There are still niggles of worries which could blow up about ebbing consumer and company resilience in the months to come on both sides of the Atlantic.”

The FTSE 100 is forecast to open slightly higher this morning, but there will be no Wall Street trading later as US markets are closed for Martin Luther King Day.