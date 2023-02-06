FTSE 100 Live: Blue-chip index under pressure after record close

(Evening Standard)

Blue-chip shares are set for a weaker session after the FTSE 100 index ended last week at a record high.

London’s top flight closed at 7901.80, having risen 1% on Friday after pound weakness boosted dollar-earning stocks.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 25 points lower at 7876, reflecting a poor finish on Wall Street as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates after strong US jobs figures.

FTSE 250’s Vesuvius is the latest company to face cyber attack

07:40 , Michael Hunter

Vesuvius, the London-listed engineering firm, said today that it is dealing with a cyber attack.

The FTSE 250 maker of ceramics used in the global steelmaking industry and by solar energy companies said the incident “involved unauthorised access” to its systems, with the affected areas of them shut down.

Companies have been dealing with an increasing number of cyber attacks in recent times, including so-called “ransomware” incidents, where hackers take control of data and extort payments from owners via threats to delete it.

High-profile victims include The Guardian newspaper and Royal Mail, which struggled to send parcels overseas when dealing with an attack around Christmas.

According to figures from Check Point Software, which provides protection against attacks to private industry and governments, the number of incidents in the UK rose by almost three fifths in 2022, while it was up by almost two-fifths globally.

Vesuvius said: “We are working with leading cyber security experts to support our investigations and identify the extent of the issue, including the impact on production and contract fulfilment.”

Aussies save Britishvolt

07:40 , Simon English

THERE could be a happy ending to the collapse of electric battery start-up Britishvolt, which collapsed last month.

Today Australia’s Recharge Industries was named as the preferred bidder for the company, which could lead to 200 jobs being saved.

Britishvolt was supposed to spearhead the UK’s electric vehicle drive, but ran out of money.

Story continues

EY, which has been looking after the sale, said: "Completion of the acquisition is expected to occur within the next seven days."

David Collard, chief executive of Scale Facilitation and founder of Recharge Industries, said it "can’t wait to get started making a reality of our plans to build the UK’s first gigafactory".

Recharge fended off several other offers. EY said the sale “involved the consideration of multiple approaches from interested parties and numerous offers received".

US jobs figures fuel rates fears, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:34 , Graeme Evans

US markets have been forced to reassess their view on interest rates after Friday’s US payrolls report for January showed the biggest than-expected addition of 517,000 jobs and the lowest unemployment rate since 1969 at 3.4%.

Rather than just one more rate hike in March, Friday’s data raised the possibility of another in May and dashed hopes for rate cuts before the end of the year.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “The surprising strength of Friday’s payrolls report has certainly provided food for thought, and in so doing has outlined the risk that rates could well remain high for quite some time, especially if inflation continues to stay high.”

The fears that monetary policy will stay tighter for longer caused a slide for US technology stocks as the Nasdaq Composite closed 1.5% lower on Friday, with Wall Street futures also pointing lower for today’s resumption of trading.

Asia markets were also under pressure this morning and European markets are forecast to open in negative territory, with CMC looking for the FTSE 100 to fall back from Friday’s record close with a decline of 25 points to 7876.

Dell axes over 6,000 jobs amid slump in demand for PCs

07:26 , Simon Hunt

Computer company Dell is set to slash 6,650 jobs as it wrestles with a downturn in demand for PCs.

The move by the Austin, Texas-based business amounts to a 5% reduction in the workforce and follows a 6% decline in revenues in the three months to October 2022.

In a note to employees, Dell Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke said that previous cost-cutting measures like pausing hiring and limiting travel expenses was no longer enough, and the firm made the move because market conditions “continue to erode with an uncertain future.”

“We’ve navigated economic downturns before and we’ve emerged stronger,” he said. “We will be ready when the market rebounds.”