FTSE 100 Live: Inflation figure falls, Barclays posts £7bn profit

(Evening Standard)

The UK’s inflation rate today fell by more than expected to 10.1%, compared with 10.5% the previous month.

The Office for National Statistics said last month’s decline in annual rate was driven by the continued fall in petrol prices and a drop in restaurant, takeaway and cafe charges.

It added that costs facing businesses rose more slowly in January due to falls in electricity and crude oil, although prices remain high overall particularly in steel and food.

Inflation rate beats forecasts but still in double digits

07:41 , Graeme Evans

Inflation eased for the third straight month to 10.1% in January, dropping from 10.5% in a fall that beat City forecasts for 10.3%.

The annual rate for the Consumer Prices Index published by the Office for National Statistics comes a day after the headline rate of inflation in the United States dropped to 6.4% from 6.5% the previous month.

Both sets of figures are unlikely to ease speculation about the need for further interest rate rises, particularly with labour market conditions still tight and the global economy proving to be more resilient than had been expected in the autumn.

Wealth Club investment analyst Nicholas Hyett said: "Is inflation still problematically high or is it now coming under control?

“You could argue for either, or even both, a sign of the confused picture for inflation at present. It won’t make life easier for the policymakers, and raises questions around the future course of interest rates in particular.”

Soaring energy prices help Glencore to record £28 billion profits

07:30 , Daniel O'Boyle

Mining behemoth Glencore said “the unprecedented developments in global energy markets” helped lift its profits to a record $34.1 billion (£28.2 billion) in 2022.

Profit was up by $12.8 billion, as income from both its mining and commodity sales arms grew by more than 50%.

Glencore is the latest London-listed business to report several billion dollars more in profit as energy prices soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil giants BP and Shell combined to bring in almost £60 billion in profit.

Story continues

The business reported $226.0 billion in revenue, up by 26%.

Barclays posts £7bn profit, ups dividend

07:29 , Graeme Evans

Barclays today reported an annual profit of £7 billion, including a surplus of £1.3 billion in the final three months of 2022.

The figures are lower than in 2021 after Barclays made annual credit impairment provisions of £1.2 billion, whereas it released bad debt cover the previous year.

The total dividend for 2022 of 7.25p a share is up from 6p the year before and includes a 5p full year award. Barclays intends to launch a share buyback of up to £500 million, bringing the total for 2022 to £1 billion and a total capital return equivalent to about 13.4p a share.

Chief executive C. S. Venkatakrishnan said: “We are cautious about global economic conditions, but continue to see growth opportunities across our businesses through 2023."

Annual revenue at Kering tops €20 billion, but fourth quarter sales decline

07:26 , Joanna Bourke

Gucci-owner Kering has recorded group sales of €20.4 billion for last year, up 15%, and 9% higher on a comparable basis, but fourth quarter sales declined.

The French luxury goods group, which is led by François-Henri Pinault and also behind brands such as Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent, said total sales in the final three months of 2022 fell 2%.

On a comparable basis the fourth quarter drop was 7%, “with mixed performances” across brands and regions.

The chief executive said: “All our Houses posted record revenues and contributed to higher operating income in 2022. But these good performances were not uniformly up to our ambitions and potential.”

Although annual revenue at Gucci rose, 8% as reported and 1% on a comparable basis, it saw a 14% comparable tumble in the fourth quarter. It said it was significantly affected by the situation in China, where Covid-19 disruptions took place, during the period.

More to follow...

Fintech unicorn Checkout.com forges payments deal with NewDay

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Fintech unicorn Checkout.com has strengthened its grip on the UK payments market after signing a deal with NewDay, the fifth-largest card issuer in the UK processing £6 billion consumer credit products annually.

NewDay has close to five million customers in the UK, providing credit products for leading merchants such as AO.com, Argos and John Lewis. The deal, which is already live, sees NewDay process its card processing through the Checkout.com platform.

The new partnership will see NewDay streamlining its payment process, operations and reporting.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:46 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of yesterday’s top stories: