FTSE 100 live: Shares open higher; WANdisco cash warning; Apollo won’t bid for Wood

An end to the long-running takeover pursuit of Wood Group and the appointment of a new boss at British American Tobacco are among today’s key stock market developments.

Electricals chain Currys has also delivered a better-than-expected trading update, although the improved performance won’t be enough to prevent a fall in annual profits.

The FTSE 100 is set to open around 0.3% higher today after finishing a slow week strongly on Friday, according to IG Index.

Apollo drops plan for £1.7 billion bid for John Wood Group

Apollo said today that it will not make an offer for oilfield services group John Wood Group, ending a long-running bid £1.7 billion saga, in which the Aberdeen-based engineer turned down four previous proposals from the private equity firm.

It comes just days after Apollo dropped another potential bid, for e-commerce company THG, in a sign that the wave of private equity interest in London-listed firms could be easing.

Apollo’s latest potential move for John Wood was valued at 240p per share, valuing it at around.£1.7 billion. The stock closed at 219p on Friday.

Wood Group said today that it “remains confident” in its “strategic direction and long-term prospects,” adding:

“Following a transformative year in 2022, including new executive leadership and a new strategy, Wood is well placed to deliver substantial value for shareholders.”

Smoking giant BAT new CEO

British American Tobacco, the £75 billion giant behind Kool and Dunhill, today promoted its finance director to CEO.

Tadeo Marroco will succeed the departing Jack Bowles, who stands down today.

He will have basic pay of £1.3 million but can expect to do much better than that with bonuses and share awards.

Under BAT rules, he will be expected to build up share ownership equal to five times his pay to ensure his interests are aligened with other investors.

He said: “I am honoured to be appointed as Chief Executive of BAT. I wish to thank Jack who has been instrumental in establishing our A Better Tomorrow strategy. Having been at the centre of the formulation of this strategy, I am convinced that this is the right strategic path for BAT. In this dynamic environment, I remain firmly committed to focusing on results delivery through executional excellence.”

All tobacco players are pivoting to vaping as a healthier way to smoke.

Oil prices lower ahead of economic releases, FTSE 100 seen higher

The FTSE 100 index is expected to open marginally higher as the uncertain trend for global markets continues.

The S&P 500 index finished slightly lower on Friday amid ongoing concerns about US debt ceiling negotiations and the weaker economic outlook after the most aggressive interest rate tightening cycle since the 1980s.

The biggest event in this week’s UK economic calendar is tomorrow’s release of unemployment and earnings figures by the Office for National Statistics.

The jobless rate for March is expected to have remained at 3.8%, with average earnings excluding bonuses forecast to have risen from 6.6% to 6.8%.

More evidence of persistent wage pressure will fuel expectations that the Bank of England will need to make another quarter point hike in interest rates at its policy meeting next month.

Elsewhere, tomorrow’s industrial production figures in China will be closely watched for signs that the country’s pandemic recovery is beginning to slow. The same day also sees the release of US retail sales figures.

The updates from the world’s two biggest economies come with oil prices under pressure on fears over slowing demand. Brent crude futures today slipped 0.4% to $73.86 a barrel, having been at $85 a month ago.

Currys ups guidance, but still expects year-on-year decline

Electricals retailer Currys has upped its guidance for the year after better-than-expected results in the UK and Ireland helped offset its tumultuous performance in the Nordics, but still expects profit to be down from last year.

Profit for the year is now set to fall between £110 million and £120 million, more than the previously expected £104 million. But that’s still down from £126 million last year.

UK and Ireland profits are set to rise by 40%, with especially strong trading in March and April. On the other hand, the business continued to struggle in the Nordics. Currys said it had “made progress” to cut costs there, but the one-off actions to reduce those expenses will themselves cost between £15 million and £20 million.

WANdisco warns it only has two months of cash left as it seeks fast-track $30 million capital raise

Beleaguered tech firm WANdisco has warned it only has enough cash to survive till the middle of July as it seeks a speedy $30 million capital raise to avert its demise.

In an update chair Ken Lever said: “The business needs to be urgently properly capitalised and so today we are announcing our desire to raise $30 million towards the end of June.

“Unfortunately, much of this capital requirement is a direct result of the issues that led to our announcement on 9 March. On completion of the fund raise I believe that the Company can have a bright future".

