FTSE 100 Live: Shares remain under pressure, B&M and WHSmith post updates

London shares are set to remain under pressure after Tuesday’s session saw oil prices fall 4% and the FTSE 100 index lose 1.4%.

Sentiment took a further blow in Asia trading when China’s manufacturing sector showed weaker-than-expected activity for May.

Today’s calendar includes results from Bloomsbury Publishing and B&M European Value Retail, as well as a trading update from WH Smith.

Entain faces ‘substantial’ HMRC penalty after bribery probe

07:22 , Simon Hunt

Sports beting business Entain said it was anticiating a ‘substantial’ penalty in connection with an HMRC probe into bribery.

The firm said it was in negotiations with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to alleged misconduct by workers at its former Turkish-facing online betting and gaming business.

Entain said in a statement: “While the company cannot say at this stage what the consequences of the investigation will be, it is likely that they will include a substantial financial penalty which is yet to be determined. The Company cannot identify reliably at this stage the size of any financial penalty.

“Since the investigation first commenced, the Group has undertaken a comprehensive review of anti-bribery policies and procedures and has taken action to strengthen its wider compliance programme and related controls.”

FTSE 100 seen lower, Brent crude at $73.50 a barrel

07:14 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index closed 1.4% lower and Wall Street indices ended the session flat as recession fears swept through markets yesterday.

Uncertainty over whether the Biden-McCarthy debt ceiling deal will get through Congress and a sharp fall in oil prices ahead of this week’s Opec+ meeting added to the pressure.

Sentiment took a further blow in Asia trading this morning when China’s manufacturing PMI missed market forecasts by falling to a five-month low of 48.8 in May.

Brent crude lost 4% in yesterday’s session but is broadly flat so far today at $73.53 a barrel.

On a morning likely to be dominated by the latest GDP and inflation figures from France and Italy, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 22 points lower at 7500.