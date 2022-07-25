FTSE 100 Live: Big week for corporate earnings, Ryanair posts profit

(Evening Standard)

Ryanair today kicked off a big week of corporate earnings by warning that it has “zero visibility” for later in its financial year.

The Dublin-based low-cost airline reported an improvement in first quarter profits to 170 million euros (£145 million) following the release of pent-up demand after Covid.

However, it added: “We have limited visibility into the second half of Q2 and almost zero visibility into H2, when we are typically loss making.”

FTSE 100 Live Monday

Vodafone Q1 revenues up 6.5% in UK

Markets cautious ahead of earnings, US rates

Brent crude below $103 a barrel, FTSE 100 lower

09:52 , Graeme Evans

Brent crude’s retreat towards $100 a barrel continued today as fears mount over the impact of sharply higher interest rates on global energy demand.

The US Federal Reserve meets on Wednesday, when policymakers are due to hike by at least another 75 basis points in an effort to bring inflation back under control.

The monetary policy tightening has deepened global recession fears and contributed to Brent crude falling for four sessions in a row to below $103 a barrel.

Energy heavyweights BP and Shell were down by 1.5% today as the FTSE 100 index lost 14.48 points to 7261.89 in a tepid start to the week for European markets.

The interest rate expectations also deflated technology and growth stocks, with online gaming firm Entain 30p weaker at 1150p and Ocado off 17.8p to 773.8p.

Consumer healthcare business Haleon was the worst performing top flight stock as choppy trading since its GSK demerger continued with a fall of 9.1p to 307.4p.

The FTSE 250 index slipped 62.11 points to 19,762.66, but metal flow engineering firm Vesuvius jumped 7% after it bolstered full-year profit expectations.

The company, which mainly serves the steel and foundry industries, said it had been successful in its recovery of higher costs. Shares rose 23.6p to 346.6p, but analysts at Jefferies have a price target of 535p.

Vesuvius update sends shares 7% higher

08:57 , Graeme Evans

Story continues

Vesuvius, the molten metal flow engineering firm, is the biggest riser in the FTSE 250 index after it bolstered full-year profit expectations.

Ahead of Thursday’s interim results, Vesuvius said trading in May and June had been stronger than anticipated despite ongoing end market weakness.

It said trading profits for the first six months of the year will be £127.4 million, aided by the successful recovery of input costs as well as market share gains.

Vesuvius, which mainly serves the steel and foundry industries, is braced for tougher conditions in the second half but thinks full-year trading profit will be towards the top end of City expectations. Shares jumped 7% or 23.6p to 346.6p.

FTSE 100 lower, Vodafone revenues rise

08:22 , Graeme Evans

Vodafone shares opened 0.5% lower today, despite the mobile phone giant reporting a 2.5% increase in service revenues growth for the first quarter of its financial year.

The improvement was driven by a 6.5% jump in revenues in the UK, offset by a 0.5% decline in Germany.

Chief executive Nick Read said: “We have executed in line with our expectations, delivered another quarter of growth in both Europe and Africa, and seen an acceleration in business growth.”

The downward move by Vodafone reflected a lacklustre session for the wider FTSE 100 index, which declined 19.52 points to 7256.58.

Energy giants BP and Shell were among the biggest fallers after the latest decline in the price of Brent crude.

FTSE 100 lower amid focus on corporate earnings

07:58 , Graeme Evans

Traders are in a cautious mood as attention turns to Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision, when another big hike in interest rates is expected.

The prospect of the Fed increasing its fund rates by at least another 75 basis points has deepened recession fears and caused the oil price to continue its recent retreat.

Brent crude stood at $102.59 this morning, reflecting fears over weaker demand.

Asia’s leading indices were also under pressure, while IG Index expects the FTSE 100 index to fall about 42 points from Friday’s close of 7276.

The decline follows a strong run for London’s top flight, having climbed by 1.6% last week.

A busy corporate earnings calendar will further test sentiment as figures are due from many blue-chip companies, including Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and oil giant Shell.

The week ahead also includes Q2 GDP figures from the US and UK economies on Thursday and Friday respectively.