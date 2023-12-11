FTSE 100 Live: Begbies Traynor results, blue-chips seen higher

FTSE 100 Live (Evening Standard)

Focus on central banks amid rate cut talk, FTSE 100 set for steady session

07:19 , Graeme Evans

Central bank bosses are expected to push back against interest rate cut speculation when they hold their final meetings of the year later this week.

The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the European Central Bank and Bank of England the following day will leave policy unchanged but are likely to remind markets that the fight to bring inflation back to target is ongoing.

Some of the optimism about potential US rate cuts in the first part of next year was checked on Friday when it emerged the economy added more jobs than expected in November.

However, with a large number of workers returning from strikes the non-farm payrolls performance failed to derail Wall Street as all three major benchmarks rose by around 0.4%.

Asia shares have posted a mixed performance this morning after it emerged China consumer prices fell 0.5% year-on-year in November, the biggest drop in three years.

The Hang Seng index retreated 1% but the Shanghai Composite added 0.7% and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo improved by 1.5%.

The FTSE 100 index closed 0.5% higher on Friday and is forecast by CMC Markets to add another seven points to 7561 this morning.

Recap: Friday's top stories

Sunday 10 December 2023 23:04 , Simon Hunt

Good morning from the City desk of the Evening Standard.

It's the last big busy economic week before the Christmas break, with the UK unemployment rate, GDP figures and the Bank of England's last interest rate decision of the year to come over the next few days. Stay tuned here to keep up to speed.

Here's a look at our top headlines from Friday: