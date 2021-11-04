FTSE 100 Live: Bank of England interest rate decision as Federal Reserve holds fire, BT and Sainsbury’s update

(ESI)

City economists today expect the Bank of England to become the first major central bank to increase interest rates since the onset of the pandemic.

The Bank's projections for inflation near to 5% and the worry that these price pressures could linger mean that policymakers are widely forecast to increase the base rate to 0.25%, from the low of 0.1% set after two emergency rate cuts in March 2020.

The forecast rates move is in contrast to the European Central Bank and US Federal Reserve after their statements yesterday that they are in no hurry to increase interest rates.

The Bank's decision, which is announced at 12 noon, comes on a busy day for corporate news, with results from Sainsbury's, BT and Tate & Lyle and an update from Currys.

BoE and Federal Reserve rate decisions

07:41 , Graeme Evans

Last night’s Federal Reserve meeting produced few surprises, with the central bank announcing a phased reduction in its $120 billion a month bond buying programme.

An imminent rate rise looks unlikely, however, as Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell and other policymakers continue to see inflation pressures as being transitory.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “Powell was fairly unequivocal in insisting that a rate rise remained some way off, which helped to push US stocks to new record highs, and the US dollar sharply lower.”

The S&P 500 lifted 0.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq improved 1% on relief that borrowing costs will stay low for longer. The pound was trading at 1.366 against the US dollar earlier.

In the UK, meanwhile, Bank of England rate setters appear ready to act on their inflation concerns amid expectations they will increase the cost of borrowing for the first time in more than three years later today.

With a rate rise to 0.25% already being factored in for today or December, economists will be looking for clues from the Bank about the potential for further increases over the coming year.

The Bank's projections are expected to show the consumer prices index (CPI) nearing 5%, but the main focus in the City will be on how long CPI will stay above the Bank's 2% target.

A further rise in interest rates to 0.5% is expected in the coming months, but Capital Economics thinks policymakers may wait until 2023 before increasing to 0.75% or above.

Ahead of the meeting, the FTSE 100 index is expected to open 17 points higher at 7266.