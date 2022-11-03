FTSE 100 Live: Bank of England interest rate set for 3%, Federal Reserve hikes another 0.75%

(Evening Standard)

Interest rates are today expected to jump 0.75% to 3% as the Bank of England steps up its fight against inflation.

The largest rise since 1989 would leave the Bank’s base rate at its highest level since 2008, heaping more pain on mortgage holders.

Hours earlier, the the US Federal Reserve hiked by 0.75% for the fourth meeting in a row to leave its target range at 3.75%-4%.

US rates guidance hits Wall Street, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:28 , Graeme Evans

Wall Street’s expectations for a softening in the Federal Reserve’s approach to raising interest rates have cooled after comments from chair Jerome Powell last night.

In the press conference following the Fed’s fourth consecutive 0.75% rise to 3.75%-4%, he said policymakers had some way to go in bringing inflation back under control.

A further 0.5% increase is seen as likely in December, with the eventual terminal rate now seen as high as 5%. The admission that rates might need to rise by more than expected saw the US dollar and bond yields reverse course, rallying to the highs of the day.

Stock markets also fell sharply, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing 1.5% lower and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling 2.5% and 3.4% respectively.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 34 points lower at 7110.