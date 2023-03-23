FTSE 100 Live: Bank of England rates decision, City firms merge, Lloyd’s and Playtech results

(Evening Standard)

The Bank of England will today hike interest rates to 4.25% as it continues efforts to bring inflation back under control.

The expected quarter point increase would match last night’s move by the Federal Reserve after it lifted US rates to 4.75%-5%.

US stocks fell last night after the central bank also dashed Wall Street hopes for a rates cut later this year, meaning the FTSE 100 index is trading lower this morning.

Yellen comments hit US markets, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:39 , Graeme Evans

US shares closed lower yesterday after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates by 0.25% and chair Jerome Powell ruled out the chance of rate cuts later this year.

Comments by Treasury secretary Janet Yellen added to the selling pressure after she told lawmakers there was no commitment to extend banking deposit insurance beyond the current $250,000 cap.

The S&P 500 index finished 1.6% lower, unwinding gains earlier in the week.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “In an FOMC meeting that went to script but perhaps leaned dovish, Mr Powell’s press conference was overshadowed by his predecessor’s (Yellen) simultaneous comments that a blanket guarantee of deposits had not been discussed or considered.

“It seems highly unlikely the US would let depositors take losses but maybe such a move won't be done preemptively and would require future stress first. The reaction to her comments also highlighted the nervousness and fragility underpinning a big two-day rally.”

The dollar weakened following last night’s developments to leave the pound above $1.23 ahead of today’s Bank of England interest rates meeting. CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 25 points lower at 7542.

Lloyd’s of London loses £800 million for 2022 due to drop in value of government bonds

07:28 , Michael Hunter

A sharp drop in the value of the stockpile of government bonds held by Lloyd’s of London has pushed the insurance syndicate to an overall loss of £800 million for 2022, down from a profit of £2.3 billion a year earlier

Story continues

Unrealised losses on its investment portfolio, of assets it holds so it can sell them when it needs to make payouts and mainly made up of bonds, hit £3.1 billion, from a profit of £0.9 billion. The decline in the value of bonds has rippled through the financial world and came about as rising interest rates at central banks has cut demand. While the paper losses look steep, companies like insurers able to hold on to the bonds to maturity expect them to improve as market conditions normalise.

Lloyd’s made a profit of £2.6 billion from its underwriting business, up from £1.7 billion and its core market continued to grow, with gross written premiums up by almost a fifth to £46.7 billion, with volumes up 4%.

The Lloyd’s insurance marketplace, in Lime Street at the heart of the City, is the hub of the world’s face-to-face insurance broking trade.

John Neal, CEO of Lloyd’s said: “This is an outstanding underwriting result that follows several years of performance improvement, a comprehensive plan to digitalise our market, steady and sustained progress on our culture and purposeful action to help our industry and society manage the biggest challenges of our time.”

Playtech profit up despite UK slowdown

07:25 , Daniel O'Boyle

Profit at gambling technology provider Playtech rose to €405.6 million in 2022, but UK revenue fell due to “pre-emptive measures” its customers took ahead of the Government’s long-delayed reforms to the gambling sector.

Playtech’s UK operations brought in €126.7 million, which was down 4% from last year, while revenue in every other region was up by at least 30%.

The company - which provides much of the behind-the-scenes technology for well-known betting brands - said this was mostly due to steps taken to implement the reforms.

“The UK Government is currently undertaking a review into existing gambling laws in the UK,” it said. “In response, several operators are taking pre-emptive measures such as stake limits and affordability checks in an attempt to show regulators that the industry is able to self-regulate.”

Profit was up by 28%, as the company continued to expand in the Americas. Last week, it took an €85 million stake in Hard Rock Digital, the online arm of casino group Hard Rock International.

The company had appeared set to be sold last year, with CEO Mor Weizer backing an approach from an Asian investment group, but a bid never materialised.

End of the road for Amigo as it enters liquidation

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Amigo Loans is set to be liquidated after the lender was unable to raise enough capital to continue trading.

The firm said it would stop lending with immediate effect and before being placed into an orderly wind-down, with surplus assets being transferred to the creditors of its compensation scheme.

Danny Malone, Chief Executive Officer, said: “This is a very sad day for all our employees who have worked extremely hard to address historic lending issues and rebuild a new Amigo, and for our shareholders and wider stakeholders who have supported us.

“It’s also a sad day for creditors due redress who will now receive a lower level of cash compensation than they would”

read more here

City firms reveal merger deal

07:18 , Graeme Evans

City firms finnCap and Cenkos Securities are to merge, the two companies confirmed today.

The combination creates a business with more than 210 listed or quoted clients and employing more than 230 staff across equity capital markets, M&A advisory, debt advisory and private growth capital fundraising.

It will have in excess of £50 million of revenues and be led by the existing CEOs of Cenkos and finnCap as co-CEOs.

Cenkos boss Julian Morse called the merger “a true meeting of minds”, presenting the opportunity to create a full-service advisory house supporting growth and investment companies.

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:57 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

The US Federal reserve has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, with the target rate now set to 4.75% - 5%. Beleaguered software businessWANdisco has appointed the boss of a rubbish firm to its board amid an investigation into potential fraud. Profits at Fevertree slipped 44% to £24.9 million last year as the mixer and soft drinks maker wrestled with soaring cost inflation. A new Guinness brewery in London’s Covent Garden has come a step closer to fruition after Westminster councillors approved a planning application by owner Diageo.

Today we’re expecting: