FTSE 100 Live: Bank of England rates rise decision due, ASOS warns on profits

The Bank of England will today increase interest rates by at least 0.25% as policymakers continue efforts to tame inflation.

Some members of the Bank’s monetary policy committee are expected to press for a larger half percentage point rise ahead of an announcement at noon. Rates are currently at 1% after four consecutive increases.

Pressure for the Bank to take a more aggressive stance intensified last night when the Federal Reserve opted to lift US rates by 0.75%, the biggest rise since 1994.

FTSE 100 weakens, retailers under pressure

08:41 , Graeme Evans

More selling pressure erased hopes for a steady start to the European session as the FTSE 100 index lost 0.9% or 66 points at 7208.

Markets were initially relaxed about last night’s 75 basis point rise by the Federal Reserve amid hopes that it might boost the chances of a softer landing for the US economy.

London’s biggest fallers included house builder Persimmon, which dropped 7% or 156p to 2039p, and retailers JD Sports Fashion and Next after confidence in the sector was dealt another blow by the updates from ASOS and Boohoo,

JD and Next shares were 4% lower, while ASOS crashed 20% and Boohoo slumped 13%.

Business intelligence firm Informa led the FTSE 100 after it increased the scale of its share buyback programme in the wake of a robust trading update. Shares lifted 18.8p to 531.4p, a rise of 4%.

ASOS and Boohoo shares slide

08:12 , Graeme Evans

Shares in fast fashion businesses ASOS and Boohoo have slumped after disappointing updates from the pair.

The 15% slide for ASOS came after it cut guidance for annual profits due to a significant increase in returns rates in the UK and Europe.

Chief operating officer Mat Dunn said: “What is now clear, based on the significant increase in returns rates that we have seen, is that inflationary pressure is increasingly impacting our customers shopping behaviour.”

The rise in returns offset an improved sales performance since the end of February, with an increase in event-led demand helping UK sales to rise 4% and by 21% in the US.

The new guidance points to revenues growth of between 4% and 7% and adjusted profits in the range of £20 million and £60 million.

An update from rival Boohoo, meanwhile, showed that UK sales fell by 1% in the same three-month period despite a return to growth in May. Overall revenues declined by 8%, which analysts at Liberum said was weaker than expected.

Boohoo shares fell 10%.

Markets steady after big US rates rise

07:48 , Graeme Evans

The biggest increase in US interest rates since 1994 today turned up the pressure on the Bank of England to take a more aggressive stance on inflation.

Members of the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) announce their latest decision at noon, when a half percentage point rise in rates from 1% will be one of the options.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets, said: “Over the past decade the MPC has been very quick to cut rates and been glacial when it comes to raising them again.

“While there are those who say it is foolish to hike into a slowdown because the economy can’t support it, you can also posit that the economy can’t support inflation at current or higher levels either, so it comes down to what is the lesser of two evils.”

Last night’s move by the Federal Reserve failed to spook Wall Street, having been priced in after speculation of a 75 basis points increase started in the wake of Friday’s biggest-than-expected inflation reading of 8.6%.

Futures markets are pointing to a positive start for US shares later, despite fears that much higher rate rises will tip the economy into recession.

For now, traders appear relieved that policymakers are taking a firm stance on inflation after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell also signalled that a half point or 75 basis points rise was on the cards for next month’s meeting.

CMC expects the FTSE 100 index to open 40 points lower at 7,233, having finished more than 1% ahead yesterday.

