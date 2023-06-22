FTSE 100 Live: Bank of England interest rate rise expected; blue-chip shares seen lower

(Evening Standard)

An under-fire Bank of England is today set to hike interest rates for the 13th meeting in a row.

A 0.25% increase is expected, although Bank policymakers may consider a 0.5% rise to 5% after yesterday’s shock inflation reading of 8.7% included a 31-year high for core prices of 7.1%.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The decision at 12pm comes with stock markets already under pressure after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell yesterday signalled more rate hikes to come in the United States.

Higher prices more than offset lower sales at DS Smith

07:45 , Daniel O'Boyle

The boss of packaging firm DS Smith hailed its “cost and risk management” and higher prices as profits jumped 75% despite lower volumes.

Profit came to £661 million at the packager used by a number of top ecommerce businesses.

CEO Miles Roberts said this came despite less sales, thanks in part to higher prices.

“Our cost and risk management, together with price increases to reflect multi-year cost inflation, have more than offset reduced volumes during the year and delivered the excellent growth in profit and returns,” he said.

Inflation shock fuels bets on 5% Bank rate

07:44 , Graeme Evans

According to Deutsche Bank, the City is pricing a 37% chance of a 0.5% interest rates hike to 5% by the Bank of England at 12pm today.

Even if the Bank’s monetary policy committee opts for a 0.25% rise, market pricing for 76 basis points of rate rises across June and August suggests a big rise at one of the next two meetings is on the way.

Yesterday’s shock inflation release of 8.7%, with core CPI hitting a 31-year high of 7.1%, fuelled expectations in the City that the Bank rate will reach 6% in the coming months.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said the UK now looked to be a real outlier on inflation, with the highest rate in the G7 by some margin.

He wrote today: “Headline euro area inflation “only” stood at 6.1% in May, and if you calculate US inflation on the same basis as Europe does, then the comparable headline measure is now down to just 2.7%.”

Wall Street tech stocks hit by Fed comments, FTSE 100 seen lower

07:16 , Graeme Evans

Mega-caps including Tesla and Alphabet were at the forefront of Wall Street selling yesterday after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled more US rate rises.

In testimony to Congress, Powell said further action was needed to ensure that inflation returns to its target as he dashed hopes among some traders that rates might fall later in the year.

Growth stocks were most impacted by the warning as Tesla shares fell 5.5%, with AI semiconductor firm Nvidia and Google owner Alphabet down 2%.

The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite closed 1.2% lower as Wall Street finished in the red for the third session in a row. The S&P 500 index lost 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 0.3%.

The US selling is set to mean a weak session for London shares, with CMC Markets forecasting that the FTSE 100 will open 45 points lower at 7514.

The top flight closed down 10 points last night, compared with a fall of 0.9% or 174 points for the FTSE 250 index after recession fears triggered by the prospect of more interest rate rises unsettled UK-focused stocks.

Story continues

Will it be 4.75% or 5%? High noon for mortgage payers and rate-setters alike as interest rate hike looms

07:12 , Simon Hunt

High noon is looming for mortgage payers and borrowers across London and the UK, with the Bank of England due to make one of the highest profile interest rate calls in a decade on Thursday.

It is widely expected to lift the cost of borrowing for the thirteenth consecutive time and its most likely to take the base cost of borrowing to 4.75%, up by a quarter of a percentage point.

City experts are convinced that the BOE’s governor Andrew Bailey and his eight colleagues on the Monetary Policy Committee will have to vote through a hike, with interest rates already at their highest since 2008.

But the pressure is on for an even bigger, half-point rise to 5%, with inflation stuck at almost 9% and proving harder for the BOE to tame toward its 2% target.

Capital Economics Neil Shearing, group chief economist, called the rate call “finely balanced” but predicted a vote for a 5% base rate, in part due to higher pay.

“Inflation appears to have infected the labour market and wage setting to a greater extent in the UK than elsewhere,” he added.

read more here

(PA) (PA Wire)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:41 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a look back at our top stories from yesterday: