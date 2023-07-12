FTSE 100 Live: Banks pass stress test, Wetherspoons results, shares slightly higher

(Evening Standard)

Lloyds, NatWest and six other UK lenders today hailed the resilience of their balance sheets after all passed the Bank of England’s annual stress test.

The results were released alongside the publication of the Bank’s financial stability report.

Elsewhere, this afternoon’s US inflation reading for June will be closely watched amid expectations for a big drop in the headline rate from 4% to 3.1%.

Market snapshot as shares open higher

08:28 , Daniel O'Boyle

Take a look at all the key market data as the FTSE 100 broke back through the 7300 mark, picking up from the lows it reached last week.

Banking stocks lead FTSE 100, Wetherspoons up 3%

08:28 , Graeme Evans

Lloyds Banking Group shares have risen 3% or 1.1p to 44.5p and NatWest is up 1% after the UK lenders passed the Bank of England’s annual stress test.

Other strongly performing blue-chip stocks include AstraZeneca, which lifted 74p to 10,156p after UBS raised its recommendation on the drugs giant to “buy” with 13,000p target price.

The FTSE 100 index stood 19.11 points higher at 7301.51, with British Gas owner Centrica among others doing well after a gain of 1.7p to 123p.

Distribution business Bunzl led the fallers as RBC analysts cut their recommendation to “underperform”with a lower target price of 2550p. The shares fell 48p to 2826p.

The FTSE 250 index stood 7.61 points higher at 18,147.70, with building supplies firm Grafton and pubs chain JD Wetherspoon both up more than 3% after their trading updates. Virgin Money also rose 3.95p to 150p after passing the Bank of England stress test.

Shoe Zone latest retailer to experience summer sales boost

07:24 , Daniel O'Boyle

There was a further sign of the unexpected resilience of the UK High Street today, as Shoe Zone cited “exceptionally strong trading” as it upped its profit guidance for the second time in five weeks.

Retailers had been bracing for a downturn as interest rate hikes have been expected to reduce disposable spending, but many of the country’s top brands have instead seen unusually strong trading. Next said last month that pay rises were boosting its sales, while Primark, JD Sports and Boots also reported especially good trading.

Shoe Zone now has 430 stores across the UK

“Trading has significantly exceeded management expectations due to continued strong demand with volumes up double digit on last year, despite no price increases on our core ranges,” the Shoe Zone board said.

“Alongside exceptional trading, the Company has also experienced margin improvements due to the lower container rates and favourable foreign exchange rates with management expecting these improved margins to continue for the rest of the financial year.”

The business now expects profit of at least £13.5 million this year.

FTSE 100 seen higher ahead of US inflation reading

07:23 , Graeme Evans

US inflation figures for June will today provide insight into whether the Federal Reserve is nearly done raising interest rates.

Wall Street traders expect a fall in the headline rate from 4% to 3.1%, a level that compares with a peak of 9.1% a year ago. However, core prices are proving to be more stubborn at a forecast 5% compared with 5.3% previously.

Last week’s robust jobs report means that Federal Reserve policymakers are still likely to increase interest rates by another quarter percentage point later this month.

But today’s inflation reading is likely to go some way to determining if they need to do the same at their September meeting.

Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid said: “Even though headline inflation has fallen considerably in recent months, the core numbers have been much more persistent.

“In fact, the monthly core numbers have been up at least 0.4% for six months running, so the Fed will be hoping for a slower pace before they can be comfortable about inflation trends again.”

Wall Street approached the release of this afternoon’s figures with cautious optimism after the S&P 500 index closed 0.7% higher and the Dow Jones Industrial Average improved 0.9% last night.

The performance of Asian stock markets has been mixed, although the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.7% to extend gains to a third consecutive session.

CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 17 points higher at 7299.

