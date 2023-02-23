FTSE 100 Live: BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and Anglo American post results

(Evening Standard)

Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and Anglo American are among blue-chip companies in the spotlight during a busy session for annual results.

Other well-known companies updating shareholders today include advertising and media group WPP, kitchens supplier Howden Joinery and the power station business Drax.

Recession fears have slowed the momentum of the FTSE 100 index in recent sessions, while the Brent crude futures are back at just above $80 a barrel this morning.

FTSE 100 seen lower, S&P 500’s poor run continues

07:37 , Graeme Evans

The S&P 500 index lost ground for the fourth session in a row last night, although the fall was limited to 0.15% after Federal Reserve minutes contained few surprises from the central bank’s most recent meeting.

Policymakers shifted to a 0.25% hike from the previous month’s 0.5% rise, but payrolls and inflation data since then have fuelled expectations for further hikes.

Traders now expect a rate of 5.37% by the July meeting, which compares with a current range of 4.5% and 4.75%.

Stock markets have fallen this week on fears that higher rates will mean a hard landing for the US economy, with CMC Markets expecting the FTSE 100 index to open 10 points lower at 7920 this morning.

However, there was encouragement for the tech sector last night after chip designer Nvidia reported revenues and earnings ahead of Wall Street expectations. Its share roses 9% in trading after the closing bell.

BAE predicts further growth as countries increase defence spending

07:34 , Daniel O'Boyle

BAE Systems said it expects continued growth in 2023 and beyond as countries across the world up their defence budgets in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The defence contractor said that most countries in which it operates have either announced increases in their defence budgets or are planning to do so, because of “the elevated threat environment” following the invasion.

As a result, it expects sales to increase by between 3% and 5% in 2023, with profits to grow by 4-6%.

BAE also increased its three-year profit targets.

This came as BAE reported its 2022 results. It brought in £23.26 billion for the year in revenue, up by 4.4%, and reported profit of £2.48 billion, a 5.5% increase. Both figures were on the upper end of consensus estimates.

BAE also increased its dividend by 7.6% to 27p per share, returning just over £865 million to shareholders.

Rolls-Royce reports £1.5 billon loss for 2022 but underlying profits take off

07:32 , Michael Hunter

Engine maker Rolls-Royce has reported a loss of £1.5 billion for 2022 as the revenue earned from the flying time of its world-famous Trent jets struggles to recover to pre-pandemic levels.

The FTSE 100 stalwart earns money from the number of hours its engines are in the sky. For 2022, large engine flying hours were up 35%, lifting the amount invoiced by £1.3 billion year-on-year to £3.6 billion. It predicted that flying hours would reach 80% to 90% of 2019 levels in 2023.

Its overall loss of £1.5 billion related to one-off losses on derivative contracts and interest charges of £308 million, offset by £81 million in profit from disposals. On an underlying basis, profit was up, rising by £238 million to £652 million, beating forecasts.

Its new CEO, Tufan Erginbilgic, took over from Warren East in January and described the company then as “burning platform”, saying it underperforms “every key competitor out there” and that “every investment we make, we destroy value”.

Today, Erginbilgic said: “While our performance improved in 2022, we are capable of much more. Our transformation programme will improve our efficiency and commercial outcomes.”

He is setting up another restructuring, after East’s tenure was marked by job losses even before the pandemic hit and travel restrictions wiped out the company’s revenues.

Genus boss to quit after 10 years

07:16 , Simon Hunt

The boss if animal genetics business Genus is to step down after 10 years at the company.

Stephen Wilson said he was commencing plans for his retirement and would remain as CEO of the company until September 2023 to support a transition to his replacement.

Wilson said: “After four years as Chief Executive and ten years as an executive director, I believe now is the right time for me to move to the next phase of my life.”

Hays boss to quit after 15 years

07:11 , Simon Hunt

The boss of gobal recruitment firm Hays is to step down as CEO after 15 years at the company as it begins a search for his successor.

Hays said Alistair Cox will remain as CEO until a suitable candidate to replace him can be found.

Cox said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to lead Hays for over 15 years and I am extremely proud of, and grateful to, my colleagues for everything we have achieved together. While the process to appoint my successor is ongoing, it will be very much business as usual at Hays.”

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:45 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday.

Lloyds Bank warns house prices to fall 7% this year as customers struggle with mortgages. Rio Tinto slashed its annual payout to shareholders in what may be the beginning of the end of a record-breaking run of dividends that helped power the FTSE 100 to its highest ever level. The taxpayer’s stake in NatWest has been reduced again after the Government offloaded another tranche of shares in the banking giant. Aldi has joined the list of supermarket chains putting a limit on the amount of certain fruits and vegetables customers can buy, amid industry-wide supply disruption.

Coming up today we have: