FTSE 100 Live: Average house price down 1.5% as market weakens

(Evening Standard)

Mortgage lender Halifax today revealed the average UK house price dropped 1.5% in December.

The decline, which follows a 2.4% fall in November, means the annual growth in prices now stands at 2% compared with 4.6% the previous month.

Halifax said uncertainties caused by cost of living increases and rising interest rates had contributed to an overall slowing of the market.

Samsung profits sink to 8-year low as demand dwindles

07:36 , Simon Hunt

Quarterly profits at Samsung fell to an 8-year low at the end of 2022, the firm announced this morning, as dwindling demand for electronic devices and memory chips helped squeeze margins.

The South Korean firm said its its October-December operating profit likely fell 69% to 4.3 trillion won (£2.8 billion) from 13.87 trillion won a year earlier.

“For the memory business, the decline in fourth-quarter demand was greater than expected as customers adjusted inventories in their effort to further tighten finances...,” Samsung said in the statement.

Average house price forecast to fall 8% in 2023

07:34 , Graeme Evans

Mortgage lender Halifax today revealed that annual house price growth slowed to 2% in December, having been in double digits earlier this year and at 4.6% in November.

With prices down 1.5% in December on top of November’s 2.4% fall, the cost of the average UK home now stands at £281,272. That’s still 11% more than the beginning of 2021 after a big jump in prices between January and August.

Since then, uncertainties about the extent to which cost of living increases will impact household bills, alongside rising interest rates, has slowed the market.

Halifax expects that prices will fall by around 8% this year as economic conditions fuel caution among buyers and sellers.

Director Kim Kinnaird added: “It’s important to recognise that a drop of 8% would mean the cost of the average property returning to April 2021 prices, which still remains significantly above pre-pandemic levels.”