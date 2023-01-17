FTSE 100 Live: Average earnings rise 6.4%, blue-chip shares near record

(Evening Standard)

Average weekly earnings rose by a bigger-than-expected annual rate of 6.4% in the three months to November, figures showed today.

The increase, which remains significantly below inflation, was revealed by the Office for National Statistics alongside an unchanged unemployment rate of 3.7%.

Elsewhere, the FTSE 100 index is within sight of its record high of 7903 after closing at 7860 last night. Figures from China earlier revealed its Covid-hit economy last year grew at its second slowest pace since 1976.

Diageo to buy Don Papa rum in €438 million deal

07:15 , Simon Hunt

London-based spirits maker Diageo has agreed to buy Don Papa rum in a €438 million (£389 million) deal.

The upfront consideration is €260 million with a further potential consideration of up to €177.5 million through to 2028 subject to performance, Diageo said.

The drink, which is made in the Phillipines, is on sale in over 30 countries worldwide and is popular in France and Germany. First launched in 2012, it is named after Papa Isio, who was one of the leading figures of the late 19th century Philippine revolution.

Stephen Carroll, Founder, Don Papa Rum, said: "Diageo has a strong track record in nurturing founder-led brands.

“They believe in our unique story and have genuinely embraced our brand idea.”

Diageo said the acquisition will be funded by existing cash reserves.