FTSE 100 Live: House prices fall 3.4%, Auto Trader and Dr Martens post results

(Evening Standard)

London shares are trading higher after the FTSE 100 index lost 5% of its value during an eventful May for global markets.

Today’s session includes results from Auto Trader and Dr Martens, as well as the latest monthly updates on activity levels in the UK manufacturing sector.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, building society Nationwide said house prices fell 0.1% last month to leave the average value 3.4% lower than a year ago.

British Land loses FTSE 100 place, Capita added to FTSE 250

07:40 , Graeme Evans

Ocado has kept its place in the FTSE 100 index after the results of the June quarterly reshuffle were announced by FTSE Russell last night, with property owner British Land relegated instead.

The Paddington Central and Broadgate owner loses the top flight status it has held since 2001 after the company’s shares lost a third of their value over the past year.

British Land’s place in the FTSE 100 will be taken later this month by valves and flow control engineer IMI, which returns to London’s premier index after an absence of nearly a decade.

Grocery delivery technology firm Ocado had been the frontrunner for relegation, having seen its valuation fall more than 50% since last summer.

Additions to the FTSE 250 index include outsourcing firm Capita and the windows and doors hardware supplier Tyman, with ASOS and Tullow OIl among those relegated from the second tier benchmark.

The changes take effect from the start of trading on Monday 19 June.

FTSE 100 steadies, US braced for another interest rate hike

07:18 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is forecast to open higher this morning, having fallen 1% yesterday and by more than 5% across the month of May.

The prospect of further interest rate rises by the Bank of England and Federal Reserve, as well as the threat of a US debt default have derailed sentiment in recent sessions.

Last night, the House of Representatives cleared the Biden-McCarthy compromise deal by a comfortable margin as the bill now moves to the Senate for approval.

US markets were lower at last night’s close after figures showed an unexpectedly big increase in the number of job openings, fuelling Wall Street expectations for another rate hike by the Federal Reserve in two weeks’ time.

The downbeat performance left the Dow Jones Industrial Average more than 3% lower in May and the S&P 500 index broadly flat. The tech sector-focused Nasdaq Composite rallied by 5.8% in the month thanks to strong gains by semiconductor firm Nvidia and other AI-related stocks.

Asia stock markets, which fell sharply yesterday on the back of disappointing manufacturing figures in China, posted a steadier performance this morning. In London, CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 index to open 22 points higher at 7468.

Profits steady at Auto Trader as sales jump 16% to top £500 million

07:15 , Simon Hunt

Profits held steady at online car marketplace Auto Trader and sales climbed 16% to top £500 million in the year to end March.

Auto Trader said its used car Retail Price Index saw a 12% like-for-like year-on-year increase in prices over the past 12 months, which has contributed to favourable trading conditions for our customers. Pre-tax profits dipped 2% to £293 million.

Story continues

But the company warned business are likely to perform within a range of flat to low single digit growth in the year ahead.

CEO Nathan Coe said: "The prospects for our marketplace are as strong as they have ever been, underpinned by the significant number of car buyers and retailers using Auto Trader.

“We have also made good progress on improving the new and used car buying experience by moving more of the journey online, on Auto Trader.

The company announced Greggs Chair Matt Davies would be also be joining Auto Trader as chair.

(Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Archive)

Recap: Yesterday’s top stories

06:49 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here’s a summary of our top stories from yesterday: