FTSE 100 Live: AstraZeneca plans “modest” Covid jab profit, shares fall after earnings update

AstraZeneca today announced plans to achieve “modest profitability” on new orders of its Covid-19 vaccine, having so far delivered 1.5 billion doses at cost price.

The update came as Astra reported third quarter sales ahead of expectations, although shares fell 5% after the earnings figure came in short of hopes and chief executive Pascal Soriot left the pharmaceutical giant's full-year guidance unchanged.

Meanwhile, record sales figures from China's version of Black Friday, known as Singles Day, offered some encouragement to Asia markets overnight. The momentum failed to benefit the FTSE 100 index, which fell back from its 20-month high near 7400.

Astra drives FTSE 100 weakness

08:49 , Graeme Evans

As the biggest company in the FTSE 100 index, AstraZeneca's 3% results-day slide has meant a downbeat end to London’s week.

Astra fell 321p to 9123p, although the decline only took the stock back to where it was at the start of the month. Rival GlaxoSmithKline, meanwhile, built on its recent improvement by adding 5.8p to 1595.6p.

The FTSE 100 index weakened 21.9 points to 7362.28, with other stocks in the red including Ladbrokes owner Entain and oil giant Royal Dutch Shell after falls of more than 1%.

Johnson Matthey shares steadied following yesterday's pummelling for the speciality chemcials firm, while fashion house Burberry improved 2% having also fallen sharply in the previous session.

The FTSE 250 index dropped 39.16 points to 23,534.89. Fallers included Molten Ventures, which was down 6% at the end of a week in which the venture capital firm changed its name from Draper Esprit.

Astra sees “modest profit” for Covid jab

08:07 , Graeme Evans

AstraZeneca has said its expects the Covid-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford to achieve “modest profitability” as new orders are received.

The jab has so far been rolled out on a not-for-profit basis, with the majority of sales in the current quarter set to come from those existing pandemic agreements. Pfizer and other drugmakers already sell their Covid vaccines on commercial terms.

Excluding the vaccine, Astra's total revenues increased 21% in the year to date to $23.2 billion (£17.3 billion) and by 34% in the quarter to $8.8 billion (£6.6 billion).

The company, which completed the addition of US-based rare diseases specialist Alexion in the period, reported a 14% rise in core earnings to $1.08 per share.

FTSE 100 consolidates at 20-month high

07:41 , Graeme Evans

A solid week for European markets is finishing with the FTSE 100 index within sight of the 7,400 mark for the first time in 20 months.

London's resolute performance follows more strong earnings updates, while investors have also shrugged off this week's shock 6.2% inflation figure in the United States.

The relaxed mood of stock markets reflects hopes that price pressures are starting to ease after the Baltic Dry Index, which tracks global shipping rates, fell back from its three-decades high seen last month.

The fallout from the inflation figure has benefited dollar earning stocks in the FTSE 100, with expectations for earlier-than-expected rises in US interest rates lifting the greenback to its best level against a basket of currencies since July 2020.

The pound remained below $1.34 this morning at its lowest level this year, having been put under further pressure yesterday by the UK’s sluggish GDP figures for the third quarter.

Chinese markets enjoyed a strong session overnight after record sales in their own version of Black Friday, called Singles Day, although sales grew at the slowest rate since the event started more than a decade ago.

E-commerce giant Alibaba and rival JD.com are reported to have generated sales of more than £100 billion between them as consumers snapped up electric appliances, electronics and personal care goods during the event.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 closed more than 1% higher on the back of a tech-led rally fuelled by strong trading on Wall Street on Thursday. The FTSE 100 index is set to open broadly unchanged at 7387.

Gold has also consolidated its recent gains above $1,850 an ounce, driven by inflation hedging following the surge in US consumer prices.