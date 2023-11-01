FTSE 100 Live: UK house prices rise in October, Asos £300 million loss

FTSE 100 live (Evening Standard)

Asos warns of lower sales ahead in turnaround plan update

07:47 , Joanna Bourke

Online fashion giant Asos has warned of sales declines of up to 15% this financial year before it returns to growth levels in 2025, as a turnaround plan to shift older stock progresses.

The retailer, which is aimed at 20-somethings, gave the update as it published figures for the year ending September 3.

House prices rise unexpectedly

07:35 , Simon Hunt

House prices recorded a surprise 0.9% increase last month despite the doldrums in the property market, according to latest figures from Nationwide.The average cost of a home in the UK went up from £257,808 to £259,423 during the month, said the building society. That reduced the annual rate of fall from 5.3% to 3.3%.

The figures come the day before the Bank of England is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 5.25%. Agents say sales activity is depressed but prices have held up more robustly than expected.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide’s Chief Economist, said: “October saw a 0.9% rise in UK house prices, after taking account of seasonal effects. This resulted in an improvement in the annual rate of house price growth to -3.3%, from -5.3% in September."

GSK ups guidance as sales beat expectations

07:23 , Simon Hunt

Pharma giant GSK has upped its guidance after third quarter sales beat market expectations.

Turnover is set to increase 12 to 13% from 8 to 10% while adjusted operating profit growth was set at 13 to 15% from 11 to 13%.

Third quarter sales rose 10% to £8.1 billion, led by a 30% growth in vaccine sales to £3.2 billion.

CEO Emma Walmsley said: "Competitive performance was broadly based but benefitted particularly from the outstanding US launch of Arexvy, the world's first RSV vaccine.

"GSK's longer-term outlook also continues to strengthen, with progress in our vaccines pipeline, the development of our ultra long-acting HIV portfolio and significant new prospects in respiratory."

Markets steady after big October losses, Fed decision awaited

07:17 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is poised for a steady session after Wall Street shares rallied on the eve of tonight’s Federal Reserve policy announcement.

The US central bank is expected to keep interest rates on hold, with the focus on guidance from chair Jerome Powell over the 2024 outlook.

Ahead of the decision, the S&P 500 index rose 0.6% at last night’s closing bell but the improvement failed to mask a disappointing October overall.

US markets finished lower for the third month in a row, with the S&P 500 down by more than 2% amid concerns about future earnings growth and a possible economic slowdown at a time when rates are expected to remain higher for longer.

It was a similar story in Europe as the FTSE 100 index retreated 3.7% to post its weakest monthly close since October last year. The top flight finished yesterday 5.67 points lower and is forecast by CMC Markets to open today’s session 11 points higher at 7332.

Brent Crude futures stand at $85.56 a barrel, with gold trading at $1980 an ounce.

Recap: Yesterday's top stories

Tuesday 31 October 2023 22:31 , Simon Hunt

Good morning. Here's a summary of our top headlines from yesterday: