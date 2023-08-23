FTSE 100 Live: London top flight opens higher ahead of PMI reading, US bank downgrades, Klarna sales boom

(Evening Standard)

Morgan Stanley fined £5 million after energy market traders use WhatsApp to discuss deals

07:57 , Michael Hunter

Morgan Stanley has been hit by a multi-million pound fine by regulators for failing to follow rules covering the way in which traders in wholesale energy markets discuss deal making.

The bank will pay £5.4 million after staff used WhatsApp messages on private phones to discuss transactions. That breached requirements to “record and retain” communications over the market, which were uncovered by the energy market regulator Ofgem. The rule-breaking took place between January 2018 and March 2020.

Ofgem said it was the first ever fine issued in Britain over the so-called “REMIT Enforcement Regulations” which cover record-keeping in the wholesale energy markets, and are designed to prevent market manipulation and insider trading.

Ofgem’s regulatory director of enforcement, Cathryn Scott, said the breaches risked “a significant compromise of the integrity and transparency of wholesale energy markets,” adding: “This fine sends a strong message to market participants that they must comply with all REMIT rules or face enforcement action.”

While Morgan Stanley prohibited traders from using WhatsApp, Ofgem said the bank “did not take sufficient reasonable steps to ensure compliance with its own policies.”

Morgan Stanely “fully co-operated with Ofgem’s investigation”, the regulator said, and agreed to settle the case.

The bank declined to comment when contacted this morning by The Standard.

M&S set for FTSE 100, four stocks in relegation danger

07:37 , Graeme Evans

Marks & Spencer is on course to end its four-year exile from the FTSE 100 index, with housebuilder Persimmon poised to make way.

The retail giant starts today’s session with a market value of £4.3 billion, putting it in the running for promotion when the September quarterly reshuffle of London’s top flight is calculated using next Tuesday’s closing prices.

FTSE Russell, the global index provider, said last night that seals and controls business Diploma and Hikma Pharmaceuticals are also on track to secure blue-chip status. And Dechra Pharmaceuticals is set for a brief stay ahead of its private equity takeover.

Persimmon, Johnson Matthey, the asset manager Abrdn and former Electrocomponents business RS Group are the stocks currently in danger of losing their places in the FTSE 100.

Klarna booms in Europe as shoppers on squeezed incomes turn to Buy Now, Pay Later

07:25 , Simon Hunt

Swedish fintech Klarna is booming in Europe as shoppers turn to Buy Now, Pay Later products amid inflationary pressure and high interest rates.

The firm today said GMV (the value of goods sold through Klarna) had grown 26% in the UK and 14% across Europe in the second quarter of the year, having amassed 100 million European consumers and striking deals with over 470,000 merchants.

But Klarna did not say whether the increased demand was profitable or whether it would increase the company’s losses. The firm continues to offer interest-free instalments on products bought using credit, despite the fact that central bank interest rates have tripled over the past year. In 2022, Klarna posted a loss of $1 billion.

Klarna CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said: “While other, smaller players dial back their commitment or leave the region altogether, we’re doubling down, further strengthening our position in Europe, as well as the US.”

Klarna’s new payment cards (Klarna)

FTSE 100 seen higher as Hang Seng rallies 1%, US banks hit by downgrades

07:23 , Graeme Evans

The FTSE 100 index is set to remain in positive territory after last night ending its longest losing run since 2019 with a gain of 13 points to 7270.76.

The predicted improvement of 10 points comes ahead of flash PMI figures that should provide insight into the pace of Europe’s economic activity during August.

US markets finished broadly unchanged last night after an initially strong start, with the banking sector particularly under pressure after S&P downgraded the credit ratings of several firms.

Nvidia shares traded at a record before closing in the red ahead of the semiconductor giant’s second quarter results after tonight’s Wall Street closing bell.

In Asia, the Hang Seng index is 1% higher and the Nikkei 225 up by 0.5% after Japan posted a robust set of PMI figures for services and manufacturing. However, the Shanghai Composite is 0.6% lower.

