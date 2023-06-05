FTSE 100 Live: Diageo boss quits early after surgery complications, oil prices gain, shares higher

(Evening Standard)

The FTSE 100 opened higher this morning, while oil prices are higher after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production in July.

FTSE 100 higher as oil stocks rise, ASOS shares up 5%

08:15 , Graeme Evans

Takeover speculation today boosted ASOS shares in a session when the wider London market traded modestly higher.

ASOS shares lifted more than 5% or 19.6p to 370p after the Sunday Times reported that the fast fashion chain was the subject of a £1 billion approach from Turkish online retailer Trendyol backed by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

The report said the proposal in late December valued the FTSE 250-listed business at between 1000p and 1200p but that no talks are currently taking place. Danish billionaire Anders Holch Povlsen holds a 26% stake in ASOS, with Frasers Group majority owner Mike Ashley having 7.4%.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.4% or 31.05 points to 7638.33, with Shell and BP shares up 1% after Saudi Arabia’s latest production cut boosted the Brent Crude price to $77 a barrel. The FTSE 250 index was 61.06 points higher at 19,210.37.

UBS says acquisition of Credit Suisse to go through as early as next Monday

07:38 , Michael Hunter

UBS said this morning that it expects to complete the acquisition of Credit Suisse as early as next week.

Credit Suisse’s shares will be delisted from the stock exchange, ending its 166-year history as an independent company and. drawing a line under the rescue deal, which represented the peak of the crisis this year in the European banking sector.

The government-brokered shot-gun marriage of the two giants of Swiss finance came as rising interest rates at central banks led to big unrealised losses in the value of government bond portfolios, spooking investors and leading to worries about Credit Suisse’s financial health.

It led to £55 billion ($68 billion) in capital outflows for the first three months of 2023, even as the Swiss National Bank pledged to stand behind the lender. As the crisis stuck, the resucue deal with the bank’s biggest rival was struck, and could now go through by 12 June, according to UBS.

It said today:

“Upon completion, Credit Suisse shares and American Depositary Shares (ADS) will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). Credit Suisse shareholders will receive one UBS share for every 22.48 outstanding shares held. The exchange of Credit Suisse ADS may be subject to certain fees.”

Life sciences firm DeepVerge to cut jobs as it manages remaining cash

07:36 , Daniel O'Boyle

AI and life science firm DeepVerge is to downsize three of its divisions, cutting 20 jobs, as it aims to “carefully manage” its remaining working capital.

The group intends to cut the size of its Labskin, Skin Trust Club and Rinocloud business units, as it continues to look for ways to improve its financial position. The divisions are based in York and Ireland.

In addition, it said its 2022 financial results would be delayed after auditor Jeffreys Henry stepped down in May. The accountants said they “did not have sufficient capacity to satisfy regulatory requirements and as a result resigned as auditor to a number of quoted companies”.

If it doesn’t publish its accounts by the end of June, DeepVerge’s shares will be suspended.

FTSE 100 steady after rally for US markets, oil price higher

07:23 , Graeme Evans

US markets finished last week strongly as Congress approval for the debt ceiling bill and the latest robust jobs market figures helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average to rally 2%.

The S&P 500 index gained 1.5% to reach its highest level since August last year and the Nasdaq touched its best level since April 2022.

Non-farm payrolls came in at a bigger-than-expected 339,000 but this failed to shift the majority view that the Federal Reserve will pause interest rate hikes on 14 June. Inflation figures for May are published the day before.

The resilience of the world’s largest economy boosted European markets on Friday, with the FTSE 100 index up 1.6% to finish the week broadly unchanged. CMC Markets expects the FTSE 100 to open 13 points higher at 7620 this morning.

Meanwhile, Brent Crude futures rose 1% in Asia trading to stand at $77 a barrel after Saudi Arabia announced an additional one million barrel-a-day production cut in July in an effort to shore up prices.

OPEC+ also revealed in Vienna that overall production targets would drop by a further 1.4 million barrels a day from next year.

Diageo CEO quits after complications from hospital operation

07:09 , Simon Hunt

Diageo’s long-serving CEO Sir Ivan Menezes is to end his tenure a month early after complications from a medical procedure, the spiritmaker said today.

Diageo said Menezes, who has been CEO since 2013, “is currently in hospital receiving treatment for medical conditions including a stomach ulcer. Over the weekend, we learned that Ivan’s recovery suffered a significant setback due to complications, which followed emergency surgery on the ulcer.”

“Our thoughts are with our much-loved colleague, Ivan, and his family.”

Debra Crew has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer a month before her agreed start date as the company’s new CEO.

(Diageo)

